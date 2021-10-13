The Broken Bow volleyball team is now 22-3 after defeating both McCook and Ainsworth in Tuesday night (10/12/21) matches at home.
Broken Bow took each game 2-0, beating McCook 25-14, 25-23 and beating Ainsworth 25-19, 25-22.
Against Ainsworth
- Kailyn Scott (Sr) and Lilly Jonas (So) each had one ace serve.
- Kailyn Scott had 22 of the team's 23 assists with Jessy Lowe (Jr) having one.
- Hannah Barker (Jr.), Kya Scott (Sr) and Calle White (Sr) each recorded one solo block.
- The team recorded 49 digs with Kya Scott having 11 with one error and Jessy Lowe having 8 with one error.
Against McCook
- Brianna Quinn (Sr), Kailyn Scott (Sr) and Halle McCaslin (So) each recorded one ace serve.
- Kailyn Scott had one solo block and Callie White (Sr) had two.
- Of the team's 58 digs, Kailyn Scott had 10 error free, Halle McCaslin had 10 with two errors and both Jessy Lowe (Jr) and Callie White recorded 8 with two errors.
- Kailyn Scott had 14 of the team's 17 assists with Emma Taylor (So), Lilly Jonas (So) and Halle McCaslin recording one each.
Next up
Broken Bow now carries their 88 winning percentile into Thursday's Seniors Night at home against Kearney Catholic (Oct. 14, 2021). Reserves play at 5, junior varsity at 6 and varsity at 7 p.m.
The Indians three losses on the season all came at away games. On Sept. 18, Oakland-Craig beat Broken Bow 2 sets to 1 with scores of 25-17, 19-25 and 20-25. Broken Bow lost to Lincoln Lutheran in two sets, 19-25, 14-25 also on Sept. 18. It took Adams Central three sets to defeat Bow on Sept. 25, with scores of 23-25, 25-16 and 15-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.