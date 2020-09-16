The Broken Bow Girls Golf team continued their winning ways at the Gothenburg Invite, held Sept.15 in Gothenburg. The team shot a 378 to take home first. The next closest team was GI Northwest with a 409.
“It’s been a great year, but we have big goals to finish the season and the kids are just focused on getting better right now and becoming the best players they can be in this last month,” Head coach Kelly Cooksly said.”
The team had four medal winners. They were Custer County Chief All Area team member Madison Jackson in 3rd with a 86, Emery Custer finished 9th shooting a 96, Camryn Johnson was right behind her in 10th with a 97, and Graycee Oeltjen was 12th shooting a 99.
Avery Campbell ended up 20th overall with a eighteen hole score 106.
The girls will dual with Arcadia-Loup City on Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.