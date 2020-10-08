The Broken Bow XC had another outstanding performance on the season. This time it was at the SWC Cross Country Meet in Gothenburg. The boys team won with a score of 32 and Minden was second with 37 points. On the girls side the Indians were sixth with 81 points. The placings went as follows:
Boys5. Noah Osmond-18:19.90
6. Daine Wardyn- 18:43.10
10. Trey Hurlburt- 19:10.40
11. Brock Oeltjen- 19:23.40
12. Casey Faulkenberry- 19:24.60
22. Ethan Wenquist- 20:24.10
33. Jake Smallcomb- 21:06.40
40. Zane Eggleston- 21:32.60
56. Brian Fox- 21:41.60
68. Brody Ridder- 24:05.90
70. Zak Crawford- 24:30.90
Girls
11. Makinley Tobey- 22:38.50
20. Anna Lindstrom- 24:14.80
21. Chelsea Royle- 24:38.10
36. Savanah Peterson- 26:26
39. Isela Tercero- 26:32
41. Ryen Haines- 26:52.40
46. McKenna Palmer 27:57.10
57. Hannah Nickols 31:35.40
- Check out the Oct.15 version of the Chief for a story on this historic day with quotes from the coach.
