BB XC team

The Broken Bow XC had another outstanding performance on the season. This time it was at the SWC Cross Country Meet in Gothenburg. The boys team won with a score of 32 and Minden was second with 37 points. On the girls side the Indians were sixth with 81 points. The placings went as follows:

Boys5. Noah Osmond-18:19.90

6. Daine Wardyn- 18:43.10

10. Trey Hurlburt- 19:10.40

11. Brock Oeltjen- 19:23.40

12. Casey Faulkenberry- 19:24.60

22. Ethan Wenquist- 20:24.10

33. Jake Smallcomb- 21:06.40

40. Zane Eggleston- 21:32.60

56. Brian Fox- 21:41.60

68. Brody Ridder- 24:05.90

70. Zak Crawford- 24:30.90

Girls

11. Makinley Tobey- 22:38.50

20. Anna Lindstrom- 24:14.80

21. Chelsea Royle- 24:38.10

36. Savanah Peterson- 26:26

39. Isela Tercero- 26:32

41. Ryen Haines- 26:52.40

46. McKenna Palmer 27:57.10

57. Hannah Nickols 31:35.40

- Check out the Oct.15 version of the Chief for a story on this historic day with quotes from the coach.

