The Broken Bow Wrestling team competed at the AGHS Jack Murray Invite Jan. 10.
There were 10 teams in all that competed.
Columbus Lake View was the Jack Murray Invite champion with 185 points with York as Runner Up with 134.5 points. Broken Bow finished 4th on the day with 111 points.
Broken Bow had two wrestlers that were champions in their respective weight class. Casey Faulkenberry was champion at 126 with a win over Kaleb Elikir of York by (MD 13-1) and Lathan Duda was champion at 182 with a win over Kabe Wilkins of Arlington by (Dec 6-1).
Following are the results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood
• 2nd Place - Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview
• 3rd Place - Carter Cline of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 4th Place - Lane Russell of Broken Bow
Round 1
• Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) 19-3, Fr. over Lane Russell (Broken Bow) 10-11, Sr. (Fall 2:17)
• Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 21-6, Fr. over Carter Cline (Mount Michael Benedictine) 13-7, So. (Fall 4:48)
Round 2
• Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) 19-3, Fr. over Carter Cline (Mount Michael Benedictine) 13-7, So. (Fall 1:26)
• Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 21-6, Fr. over Lane Russell (Broken Bow) 10-11, Sr. (For.)
Round 3
• Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) 19-3, Fr. over Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 21-6, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
• Carter Cline (Mount Michael Benedictine) 13-7, So. over Lane Russell (Broken Bow) 10-11, Sr. (For.)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview
• 2nd Place - Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood
• 3rd Place - Jake Harris of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 4th Place - Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow
Round 1
• Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 15-9, So. over Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
• Jake Harris (Mount Michael Benedictine) 13-14, Fr. over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 4-12, Fr. (Fall 4:22)
Round 2
• Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 15-9, So. over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 4-12, Fr. (Fall 1:41)
• Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-9, Fr. over Jake Harris (Mount Michael Benedictine) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
Round 3
• Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview) 15-9, So. over Jake Harris (Mount Michael Benedictine) 13-14, Fr. (Fall 1:34)
• Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-9, Fr. over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 4-12, Fr. (Fall 2:40)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Thomas Ivey of York
• 2nd Place - Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview
• 3rd Place - Brody Ridder of Broken Bow
• 4th Place - Beau Weber of MVAOCOU
Round 1
• Thomas Ivey (York) 25-0, Jr. over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 1-4, So. (Fall 1:41)
• Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Jr. over Beau Weber (MVAOCOU) 4-18, Fr. (Fall 3:35)
Round 2
• Thomas Ivey (York) 25-0, Jr. over Beau Weber (MVAOCOU) 4-18, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
• Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Jr. over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 1-4, So. (Fall 3:10)
Round 3
• Thomas Ivey (York) 25-0, Jr. over Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
• Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 1-4, So. over Beau Weber (MVAOCOU) 4-18, Fr. (Dec 12-10)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
• 2nd Place - Lucien Engel of Columbus Lakeview
• 3rd Place - Kaleb Eliker of York
• 4th Place - Trevor Cooley of Arlington
• 5th Place - TJ Nutt of MVAOCOU
Round 1
• Kaleb Eliker (York) 21-4, Jr. over Trevor Cooley (Arlington) 20-7, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
• Lucien Engel (Columbus Lakeview) 17-5, Sr. over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU) 7-14, Fr. (Fall 2:30)
Round 2
• Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 4-0, Jr. over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU) 7-14, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
• Lucien Engel (Columbus Lakeview) 17-5, Sr. over Kaleb Eliker (York) 21-4, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
Round 3
• Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 4-0, Jr. over Lucien Engel (Columbus Lakeview) 17-5, Sr. (MD 10-0)
• Trevor Cooley (Arlington) 20-7, Jr. over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU) 7-14, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
Round 4
• Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 4-0, Jr. over Trevor Cooley (Arlington) 20-7, Jr. (MD 11-2)
• Kaleb Eliker (York) 21-4, Jr. over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU) 7-14, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:57 (24-7))
Round 5
• Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 4-0, Jr. over Kaleb Eliker (York) 21-4, Jr. (MD 13-1)
• Lucien Engel (Columbus Lakeview) 17-5, Sr. over Trevor Cooley (Arlington) 20-7, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Hunter Gilmore of Arlington
• 2nd Place - Logan Jaixen of Columbus Lakeview
• 3rd Place - Oren Krumrei of York
• 4th Place - Schylar Campbell of Broken Bow
• 5th Place - Sam Wooten of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 6th Place - Drew Oberreuter of MVAOCOU
1st Place Match
• Hunter Gilmore (Arlington) 25-0, Jr. over Logan Jaixen (Columbus Lakeview) 21-5, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
• Oren Krumrei (York) 16-7, Jr. over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 17-7, Jr. (Fall 4:24)
5th Place Match
• Sam Wooten (Mount Michael Benedictine) 12-9, Sr. over Drew Oberreuter (MVAOCOU) 10-11, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview
• 2nd Place - Austin Cole of Broken Bow
• 3rd Place - Nate Streeter-Myers of York
• 4th Place - Hunter Ritter of MVAOCOU
Round 1
• Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 23-2, Sr. over Hunter Ritter (MVAOCOU) 3-14, Sr. (Fall 1:29)
• Austin Cole (Broken Bow) 15-4, Sr. over Nate Streeter-Myers (York) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 1:55)
Round 2
• Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 23-2, Sr. over Nate Streeter-Myers (York) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 1:25)
• Austin Cole (Broken Bow) 15-4, Sr. over Hunter Ritter (MVAOCOU) 3-14, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
Round 3
• Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 23-2, Sr. over Austin Cole (Broken Bow) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 0:49)
• Nate Streeter-Myers (York) 10-9, Jr. over Hunter Ritter (MVAOCOU) 3-14, Sr. (Fall 5:40)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cameron Detwiler of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 2nd Place - Collin Burdess of Arlington
• 3rd Place - Khyler Shortridge of Columbus Lakeview
Round 1
• Collin Burdess (Arlington) 12-12, So. over Khyler Shortridge (Columbus Lakeview) 2-7, So. (Dec 5-2)
Round 2
• Cameron Detwiler (Mount Michael Benedictine) 18-10, Jr. over Khyler Shortridge (Columbus Lakeview) 2-7, So. (Fall 1:33)
Round 3
• Cameron Detwiler (Mount Michael Benedictine) 18-10, Jr. over Collin Burdess (Arlington) 12-12, So. (Dec 7-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Alex Luttig of Arlington
• 2nd Place - Luke Lambert of Ashland-Greenwood
• 3rd Place - Miguel Cullum of Columbus Lakeview
• 4th Place - Michael Oehler of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 5th Place - Damon Rasmussen of York
• 6th Place - Jack Myers of Broken Bow
• 7th Place - Carsten Hadley of MVAOCOU
1st Place Match
• Alex Luttig (Arlington) 21-6, Sr. over Luke Lambert (Ashland-Greenwood) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 2:34)
3rd Place Match
• Miguel Cullum (Columbus Lakeview) 17-10, Fr. over Michael Oehler (Mount Michael Benedictine) 8-9, Jr. (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match
• Damon Rasmussen (York) 10-17, Jr. over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 8-17, Fr. (Fall 2:04)
7th Place Match
• Carsten Hadley (MVAOCOU) 6-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Joshua Miller of Arlington
• 2nd Place - Brian Maguire of Ashland-Greenwood
• 3rd Place - Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU
• 4th Place - Addison Cousin-Hardrick of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 5th Place - Dustin Fleming of Columbus Lakeview
Round 1
• Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 16-5, Fr. over Addison Cousin-Hardrick (Mount Michael Benedictine) 18-11, Sr. (Fall 3:31)
• Brian Maguire (Ashland-Greenwood) 14-10, Sr. over Dustin Fleming (Columbus Lakeview) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 4:14)
Round 2
• Joshua Miller (Arlington) 23-1, Jr. over Dustin Fleming (Columbus Lakeview) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
• Brian Maguire (Ashland-Greenwood) 14-10, Sr. over Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 16-5, Fr. (Fall 4:40)
Round 3
• Joshua Miller (Arlington) 23-1, Jr. over Brian Maguire (Ashland-Greenwood) 14-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
• Addison Cousin-Hardrick (Mount Michael Benedictine) 18-11, Sr. over Dustin Fleming (Columbus Lakeview) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 2:23)
Round 4
• Joshua Miller (Arlington) 23-1, Jr. over Addison Cousin-Hardrick (Mount Michael Benedictine) 18-11, Sr. (MD 14-1)
• Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 16-5, Fr. over Dustin Fleming (Columbus Lakeview) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
Round 5
• Joshua Miller (Arlington) 23-1, Jr. over Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 16-5, Fr. (Fall 5:55)
• Brian Maguire (Ashland-Greenwood) 14-10, Sr. over Addison Cousin-Hardrick (Mount Michael Benedictine) 18-11, Sr. (Fall 3:20)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kaden Lyons of York
• 2nd Place - Landon Ternus of Columbus Lakeview
• 3rd Place - Ryan Allen of MVAOCOU
• 4th Place - Logan Sobota of Ashland-Greenwood
• 5th Place - Dylanger Dady of Broken Bow
Round 1
• Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Fr. over Logan Sobota (Ashland-Greenwood) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 1:35)
• Ryan Allen (MVAOCOU) 4-7, So. over Dylanger Dady (Broken Bow) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 1:08)
Round 2
• Kaden Lyons (York) 17-2, Jr. over Dylanger Dady (Broken Bow) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
• Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Fr. over Ryan Allen (MVAOCOU) 4-7, So. (Fall 0:40)
Round 3
• Kaden Lyons (York) 17-2, Jr. over Ryan Allen (MVAOCOU) 4-7, So. (Fall 2:43)
• Logan Sobota (Ashland-Greenwood) 7-7, Fr. over Dylanger Dady (Broken Bow) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 2:29)
Round 4
• Kaden Lyons (York) 17-2, Jr. over Logan Sobota (Ashland-Greenwood) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 2:49)
• Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Fr. over Dylanger Dady (Broken Bow) 1-10, Jr. (Fall 0:28)
Round 5
• Kaden Lyons (York) 17-2, Jr. over Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) 17-8, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
• Ryan Allen (MVAOCOU) 4-7, So. over Logan Sobota (Ashland-Greenwood) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 2:27)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
• 2nd Place - Kobe Lyons of York
• 3rd Place - Kobe Wilkins of Arlington
• 4th Place - Devin Lesiak of Columbus Lakeview
Round 1
• Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 23-0, Jr. over Devin Lesiak (Columbus Lakeview) 2-19, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
• Kobe Lyons (York) 23-2, Jr. over Kobe Wilkins (Arlington) 17-3, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
Round 2
• Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 23-0, Jr. over Kobe Lyons (York) 23-2, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
• Kobe Wilkins (Arlington) 17-3, Sr. over Devin Lesiak (Columbus Lakeview) 2-19, Sr. (Fall 1:05)
Round 3
• Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 23-0, Jr. over Kobe Wilkins (Arlington) 17-3, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
• Kobe Lyons (York) 23-2, Jr. over Devin Lesiak (Columbus Lakeview) 2-19, Sr. (Fall 0:08)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
• 2nd Place - Jacob Diaz of York
• 3rd Place - Travis Warner of Arlington
Round 1
• Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 8-2, Jr. over Travis Warner (Arlington) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
Round 2
• Jacob Diaz (York) 11-1, Sr. over Travis Warner (Arlington) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 0:46)
Round 3
• Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 8-2, Jr. over Jacob Diaz (York) 11-1, Sr. (TB-1 7-4)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jacob Ludwig of Ashland-Greenwood
• 2nd Place - Austin Rollman of Columbus Lakeview
• 3rd Place - Brayan Rodriguez of York
• 4th Place - Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
• 5th Place - John Balch of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 6th Place - Adam Mitchell of MVAOCOU
1st Place Match
• Jacob Ludwig (Ashland-Greenwood) 21-3, Sr. over Austin Rollman (Columbus Lakeview) 19-6, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Brayan Rodriguez (York) 14-4, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 17-8, So. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
• John Balch (Mount Michael Benedictine) 11-11, Fr. over Adam Mitchell (MVAOCOU) 9-10, So. (Fall 2:55)
7th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Remington Gay of Arlington
• 2nd Place - Beau Woods of York
• 3rd Place - Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow
• 4th Place - Bradyn Kucera of Columbus Lakeview
• 5th Place - Hunter Soll of MVAOCOU
• 6th Place - Nick Wehbe of Mount Michael Benedictine
• 7th Place - Ethan Hegwood of Ashland-Greenwood
1st Place Match
• Remington Gay (Arlington) 24-1, Sr. over Beau Woods (York) 14-8, Sr. (Fall 0:33)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 8-4, So. over Bradyn Kucera (Columbus Lakeview) 17-5, Sr. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
• Hunter Soll (MVAOCOU) 3-2, Sr. over Nick Wehbe (Mount Michael Benedictine) 8-9, Jr. (Fall 0:49)
7th Place Match
• Ethan Hegwood (Ashland-Greenwood) 5-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
