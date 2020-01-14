The Broken Bow Wrestling team competed in the Aquinas Invite Jan. 11. There were 16 teams in all that competed.
Pierce was the invite champion with 184 points, nudging out Aquinas Catholic by 1 point who ended up as Runner Up with 183 points. Broken Bow finished the day in 4th place with 111 points.
Broken Bow had two wrestlers that were champions in their respective weight class. Casey Faulkenberry was champion at 126 pounds with a win over Ethan Zeger of Milford by (SV-1 8-6) and Lathan Duda was champion at 182 pounds with a win over Owen Snipes of Conestoga by (Dec 10-3).
Following are the results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun
• 2nd Place - Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central
• 3rd Place - Dawson Hardesty of Conestoga
• 4th Place - Ashton Johnson of Twin River
1st Place Match
• Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 22-1, Fr. over Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 19-6, So. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
• Dawson Hardesty (Conestoga) 13-4, Jr. over Ashton Johnson (Twin River) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Konner Schluckebier of Milford
• 2nd Place - Brock Bolling of Pierce
• 3rd Place - Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun
• 4th Place - Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
• Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 26-1, Jr. over Brock Bolling (Pierce) 20-2, So. (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
• Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 19-3, Fr. over Zander Kavan (Aquinas Catholic) 12-8, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic
• 2nd Place - Braden Ruffner of Conestoga
• 3rd Place - Jayden Coulter of Pierce
• 4th Place - Ethan Schmid of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
• Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) 22-1, So. over Braden Ruffner (Conestoga) 23-2, Jr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
• Jayden Coulter (Pierce) 15-4, Fr. over Ethan Schmid (Aquinas Catholic) 8-4, So. (NC)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
• 2nd Place - Ethan Zegers of Milford
• 3rd Place - Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic
• 4th Place - Keaghon Chini of Conestoga
1st Place Match
• Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 7-0, Jr. over Ethan Zegers (Milford) 21-3, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
3rd Place Match
• Zach Zitek (Aquinas Catholic) 20-3, Jr. over Keaghon Chini (Conestoga) 22-3, So. (MD 12-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cameron Williams of Conestoga
• 2nd Place - Carter Jensen of Pierce
• 3rd Place - Trent Stauffer of Milford
• 4th Place - Beau Zoucha of Twin River
1st Place Match
• Cameron Williams (Conestoga) 17-4, Jr. over Carter Jensen (Pierce) 17-8, Sr. (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
• Trent Stauffer (Milford) 18-8, Jr. over Beau Zoucha (Twin River) 20-11, So. (MD 14-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic
• 2nd Place - Austin Cole of Broken Bow
• 3rd Place - Jeremiah Kruntorad of Pierce
• 4th Place - Jack Chapman of Milford
1st Place Match
• Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) 22-1, So. over Austin Cole (Broken Bow) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
• Jeremiah Kruntorad (Pierce) 20-7, Sr. over Jack Chapman (Milford) 20-8, So. (Dec 8-2)
145JV
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trace Rowland of Milford
• 2nd Place - Leyton Mumm of Thayer Central
• 3rd Place - Henry Hergott of Thayer Central
• 4th Place - Ty Wheeler of Lincoln Christian
Round 1
• Trace Rowland (Milford) 8-6, So. over Ty Wheeler (Lincoln Christian) 2-11, So. (Fall 0:33)
• Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 4-6, Jr. over Henry Hergott (Thayer Central) 6-12, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
Round 2
• Trace Rowland (Milford) 8-6, So. over Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 4-6, Jr. (Fall 5:32)
• Henry Hergott (Thayer Central) 6-12, Fr. over Ty Wheeler (Lincoln Christian) 2-11, So. (Fall 1:00)
Round 3
• Trace Rowland (Milford) 8-6, So. over Henry Hergott (Thayer Central) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 2:39)
• Leyton Mumm (Thayer Central) 4-6, Jr. over Ty Wheeler (Lincoln Christian) 2-11, So. (Fall 0:43)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Wyatt Smydra of Norfolk Catholic
• 2nd Place - Jeaven Scdoris of Milford
• 3rd Place - Michael Kruntorad of Pierce
• 4th Place - Mason Tenski of Twin River
1st Place Match
• Wyatt Smydra (Norfolk Catholic) 20-2, Sr. over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
• Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 15-3, So. over Mason Tenski (Twin River) 15-11, So. (NC)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ethan Mullaly of North Bend Central
• 2nd Place - Grant Lindsley of Shelby-Rising City
• 3rd Place - Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian
• 4th Place - Nolan Eller of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
• Ethan Mullaly (North Bend Central) 19-3, Jr. over Grant Lindsley (Shelby-Rising City) 20-6, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
• Elijah Green (Nebraska Christian) 17-2, Jr. over Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) 21-4, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Zander Schweitzer of Pierce
• 2nd Place - Jaxson Jones of Twin River
• 3rd Place - Francisco Mendez of Norfolk Catholic
• 4th Place - Michael Andel of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
• Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) 23-2, Fr. over Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
• Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 16-4, Jr. over Michael Andel (Aquinas Catholic) 13-5, So. (NC)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brett Tinker of Pierce
• 2nd Place - Issiah Borgmann of Stanton
• 3rd Place - Ben Kment of Aquinas Catholic
• 4th Place - Ian Virka of North Bend Central
1st Place Match
• Brett Tinker (Pierce) 24-2, Sr. over Issiah Borgmann (Stanton) 25-1, Sr. (Dec 13-9)
3rd Place Match
• Ben Kment (Aquinas Catholic) 18-5, Sr. over Ian Virka (North Bend Central) 17-7, So. (Fall 5:00)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
• 2nd Place - Owen Snipes of Conestoga
• 3rd Place - Jay Ballard of Boys Town
• 4th Place - Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic
1st Place Match
• Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 27-0, Jr. over Owen Snipes (Conestoga) 20-4, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
• Jay Ballard (Boys Town) 10-3, So. over Reilly Miller (Aquinas Catholic) 13-11, So. (Fall 1:53)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian
• 2nd Place - Hunter Thonen of Conestoga
• 3rd Place - Nolan Schultz of Aquinas Catholic
• 4th Place - Tucker Alexander of Twin River
1st Place Match
• Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 24-0, Jr. over Hunter Thonen (Conestoga) 16-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:06 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
• Nolan Schultz (Aquinas Catholic) 16-5, Sr. over Tucker Alexander (Twin River) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dylan Kuehler of Pierce
• 2nd Place - Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
• 3rd Place - Coy Meysenburg of Aquinas Catholic
• 4th Place - Lorenzo Temple of Milford
1st Place Match
• Dylan Kuehler (Pierce) 16-5, Sr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 18-9, So. (Fall 1:43)
3rd Place Match
• Coy Meysenburg (Aquinas Catholic) 16-6, Jr. over Lorenzo Temple (Milford) 17-10, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Owen Schramm of Aquinas Catholic
• 2nd Place - Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow
• 3rd Place - Shayan Jafari of Lincoln Christian
• 4th Place - Jace Owen of North Bend Central
1st Place Match
• Owen Schramm (Aquinas Catholic) 17-4, Sr. over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 10-5, So. (Fall 2:30)
3rd Place Match
• Shayan Jafari (Lincoln Christian) 13-5, Sr. over Jace Owen (North Bend Central) 13-9, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
