The Broken Bow Wrestling Club recently handed out their yearly awards for the 2020-2021 season. Like in recent years the Custer County Chief is happy to say that photos of the kids with their trophies are in the April 22 Custer County Chief.
Make sure to get your copy of the Custer County Chief that way you can cherish the memories of this last season for a lifetime. The 500 point club is on page A8 and the stats with several other award photos are on B1 in this week's issue.
Once again, congratulations to the Broken Bow little kids wrestlers on your accomplishments. We at the Chief are proud of you!
