The Broken Bow wrestling team started their week out by traveling to Ogallala Jan. 30 for a dual. Broken Bow came out on top 38-36.
Following are the results.
285: Tyler Thomas (BRBO) over Colton Donason (OGAL) (Fall 0:34) 106: Lane Russell (BRBO) over (OGAL) (For.) 113: Cole Stokey (OGAL) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (Fall 0:55) 120: Brody Ridder (BRBO) over (OGAL) (For.) 126: Trey Garey (BRBO) over (OGAL) (M. For.) 132: Casey Faulkenberry (BRBO) over Merritt Skinner (OGAL) (Fall 1:08) 138: Domingo Carrizales (OGAL) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Dec 3-0) 145: Blake Wyatt (OGAL) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Dec 7-5) 152: Cameron Zink (OGAL) over Layton Lindner (BRBO) (Fall 1:09) 160: Hunter Skalsky (OGAL) over (BRBO) (For.) 170: Derek Fosbinder (OGAL) over (BRBO) (For.) 182: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Brock Skinner (OGAL) (Dec 10-5) 195: Hunter DeVoe (OGAL) over (BRBO) (For.) 220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Bo Edmond (OGAL) (Fall 1:48) (BRBO unaportsman like conduct -1.0).
The next day Broken Bow competed in the Ord Invite. There were 16 teams. Arcadia/Loup City, Ansley/Litchfield and Sandhills/Thedford were among those teams.
Broken Bow won the Ord championship with 174 points followed by Battle Creek as runner up with 159 points. Arcadia/Loup City finished the day in 8th with 84 points, Ansley/Litchfield 10th with 67 points and Sandhills/Thedford 11th with 66.5 points.
There were four local wrestlers of interest that won the championship in their respective weight class.
Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow won over Jacob Gholson of Maxwell by (Fall 1:21) at 126 pounds.
Blake Racicky of Ansley/Litchfield won over Jace Ostrom of Burwell by (Fall 5:02) at 160 pounds.
Lathan Duda of Broken Bow won over Corey Dawe of Burwell by (Dec 11-6) at 182 pounds.
Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City won over CJ Hoevet of Ord by (Fall 5:02) at 285 pounds.
Following are the final results of our local wrestlers.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trevin Edwards of Loomis-Bertrand
• 2nd Place - Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek
• 3rd Place - Ethan Norton of Maxwell
• 4th Place - Ty Greenland of Arcadia-Loup City
• 5th Place - Garret Finke of Battle Creek
• 6th Place - Lane Russell of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
• Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 26-3, Jr. over Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) 23-15, Fr. (Fall 1:06)
3rd Place Match
• Ethan Norton (Maxwell) 20-16, Fr. over Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-14, Fr. (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match
• Garret Finke (Battle Creek) 17-18, So. over Lane Russell (Broken Bow) 20-14, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gage Musser of Hershey
• 2nd Place - Jacob Fox of Axtell
• 3rd Place - Jacob Hilmer of Loomis-Bertrand
• 4th Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
• 5th Place - Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow
• 6th Place - Amarion McFarland of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
• Gage Musser (Hershey) 33-4, Sr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 18-8, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
• Jacob Hilmer (Loomis-Bertrand) 20-5, Sr. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 20-8, So. (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
• Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 14-21, Fr. over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 6-13, Fr. (Fall 4:10)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tate Phillipps of Burwell
• 2nd Place - Trey Garey of Broken Bow
• 3rd Place - Caden Meinke of Battle Creek
• 4th Place - Mason Kuszak of Centura
• 5th Place - Brody Ridder of Broken Bow
• 6th Place - Kaden Reeves of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
• Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 24-4, Sr. over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
• Caden Meinke (Battle Creek) 17-8, Jr. over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 24-12, So. (Fall 1:15)
5th Place Match
• Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 15-15, So. over Kaden Reeves (Arcadia-Loup City) 6-21, Fr. (Fall 4:40)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
• 2nd Place - Jacob Gholson of Maxwell
• 3rd Place - Hays Jensen of Burwell
• 4th Place - Boston Reeves of Battle Creek
• 5th Place - Quinn Bertrand of Axtell
• 6th Place - Gavin Anderson of Centura
1st Place Match
• Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 23-1, Jr. over Jacob Gholson (Maxwell) 21-8, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match
• Hays Jensen (Burwell) 17-6, Fr. over Boston Reeves (Battle Creek) 28-15, So. (NC)
5th Place Match
• Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 28-19, So. over Gavin Anderson (Centura) 19-16, So. (Fall 2:24)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colton Rowse of Ord
• 2nd Place - Owen Lade of Battle Creek
• 3rd Place - John Kenney of Loomis-Bertrand
• 4th Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City
• 5th Place - Schylar Campbell of Broken Bow
• 6th Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Colton Rowse (Ord) 26-1, Sr. over Owen Lade (Battle Creek) 29-5, Sr. (Fall 4:25)
3rd Place Match
• John Kenney (Loomis-Bertrand) 25-8, Jr. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 25-15, So. (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match
• Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 31-16, Jr. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 30-12, So. (Fall 2:09)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
• 2nd Place - Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek
• 4th Place - Cooper Stout of Burwell
• 5th Place - Klayton Pagel of Maxwell
• 6th Place - Braylan Rynearson of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
• Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 41-2, Sr. over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match
• Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) 31-12, So. over Cooper Stout (Burwell) 13-10, Jr. (NC)
5th Place Match
• Klayton Pagel (Maxwell) 12-4, Jr. over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 16-17, Fr. (NC)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kobe Thompson of Battle Creek
• 2nd Place - Hunter Cook of Hershey
• 3rd Place - Jack Sokol of Centura
• 4th Place - Joseph French of Axtell
• 5th Place - Jack Myers of Broken Bow
• 6th Place - Hunter Swanson of Maxwell
1st Place Match
• Kobe Thompson (Battle Creek) 29-4, Sr. over Hunter Cook (Hershey) 25-16, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
• Jack Sokol (Centura) 22-14, Jr. over Joseph French (Axtell) 30-9, Jr. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
• Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 16-29, Fr. over Hunter Swanson (Maxwell) 15-13, Fr. (Fall 3:53)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Garret Kluthe of Ord
• 2nd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia-Loup City
• 3rd Place - Kaden Warneke of Battle Creek
• 4th Place - Alex Wilbur of Franklin
• 5th Place - Layton Lindner of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
• Garret Kluthe (Ord) 28-3, Jr. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 21-6, Jr. (Dec 12-10)
3rd Place Match
• Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) 24-15, So. over Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 6-15, Jr. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
• Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 3-25, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield
• 2nd Place - Jace Ostrom of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Collin Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield
• 5th Place - Ryan Gabriel of Ord
• 6th Place - Colton Bower of Franklin
1st Place Match
• Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 29-1, Sr. over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 14-4, Jr. (Fall 5:02)
3rd Place Match
• Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 30-6, So. over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
• Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 21-18, Fr. over Colton Bower (Franklin) 10-14, So. (Fall 1:31)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Kelen Meyer of Ord
• 3rd Place - Talan McGill of North Platte St. Pat`s
• 4th Place - Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield
• 5th Place - Cooper Slingsby of Ansley-Litchfield
• 6th Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills-Thedford
1st Place Match
• Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 33-4, Jr. over Kelen Meyer (Ord) 24-5, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
• Talan McGill (North Platte St. Pat`s) 31-6, Sr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7, Jr. (Fall 1:47)
5th Place Match
• Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-8, So. over Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 16-12, Jr. (Fall 3:48)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
• 2nd Place - Corey Dawe of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Kolby Larson of Ansley-Litchfield
• 5th Place - Kaleb Senff of Axtell
• 6th Place - Joseph Kahrs of Franklin
1st Place Match
• Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 44-0, Jr. over Corey Dawe (Burwell) 28-1, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 23-4, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-7, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
• Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 24-19, Jr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 15-14, Jr. (Fall 1:42)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian
• 2nd Place - Ethan Gabriel of Ord
• 3rd Place - Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell
• 4th Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna
• 5th Place - Tyler Dawe of Burwell
• 6th Place - Landon Nichols of North Platte St. Pat`s
1st Place Match
• Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 34-0, Jr. over Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 30-1, Sr. (Fall 3:16)
3rd Place Match
• Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 32-3, So. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 27-9, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
• Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 19-10, So. over Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Pat`s) 16-14, So. (Fall 1:39)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Luke Howitt of Maxwell
• 2nd Place - Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
• 3rd Place - Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek
• 4th Place - Alex Flessner of Ord
• 5th Place - Thomas Kirby of Axtell
• 6th Place - Jacob Busch of Burwell
1st Place Match
• Luke Howitt (Maxwell) 27-3, Jr. over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 28-13, So. (Fall 0:40)
3rd Place Match
• Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 30-9, So. over Alex Flessner (Ord) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 0:17)
5th Place Match
• Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 30-12, Sr. over Jacob Busch (Burwell) 21-9, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City
• 2nd Place - CJ Hoevet of Ord
• 3rd Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow
• 5th Place - Karter Moore of Ansley-Litchfield
• 6th Place - Carter Butterfield of Hershey
1st Place Match
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 32-1, Sr. over CJ Hoevet (Ord) 29-3, Sr. (Fall 5:02)
3rd Place Match
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 22-7, Jr. over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 25-8, So. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
• Karter Moore (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-12, Fr. over Carter Butterfield (Hershey) 11-20, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
