|Team Scores
|1
|Broken Bow
|173.0
|2
|Ogallala
|170.0
|3
|Minden
|125.0
|4
|Valentine
|103.0
|5
|Cozad
|89.5
|6
|McCook
|89.0
|7
|Gothenburg
|73.0
|8
|Ainsworth
|15.0
Broken Bow
106
Chauncey Watson (26-8) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 26-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 26-8 won by decision over Nate Haggart (Cozad) 10-4 (Dec 2-1)
- 1st Place Match - Jorge Carizales (Ogallala) 13-1 won by fall over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 26-8 (Fall 1:08)
113
Wilson Cucul Tzin (28-13) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 28-13 won by decision over Ty Kreis (Gothenburg) 14-18 (Dec 10-3)
- Semifinal - Cadde Beeby (McCook) 15-6 won by decision over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 28-13 (Dec 5-0)
- Cons. Semi - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 28-13 won by fall over Kole Nielsen (Minden) 21-18 (Fall 0:54)
- 3rd Place Match - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 28-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) 19-13 (SV-1 9-4)
120
Amarion McFarland (14-13) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 14-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over Tucker Schmidt (Minden) 14-20 (SV-1 7-5)
- Semifinal - Talyn Campbell (McCook) 24-6 won by fall over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 14-13 (Fall 0:19)
- Cons. Semi - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 14-13 won by major decision over Carson Stevens (Gothenburg) 8-19 (MD 15-3)
- 3rd Place Match - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 14-13 won by decision over Kooper Pohl (Cozad) 9-21 (Dec 8-1)
126
Cyrus Wells (25-5) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 25-5 won by decision over Cole Stokey (Ogallala) 29-11 (Dec 5-2)
- 1st Place Match - Chris Williams (Valentine) 26-2 won by fall over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 25-5 (Fall 5:55)
132
Schylar Campbell (23-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 23-14 won by fall over Austen Chestnutt (Gothenburg) 8-22 (Fall 1:58)
- Semifinal - Evan Smith (Minden) 26-11 won by decision over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 23-14 (Dec 9-7)
- Cons. Semi - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 23-14 won by fall over Wyatt Meyers (McCook) 5-7 (Fall 0:35)
- 3rd Place Match - Dreu White (Cozad) 24-6 won by major decision over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 23-14 (MD 11-0)
138
Braylan Rynearson (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Lurz (Valentine) 27-6 won by fall over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 0-2 (Fall 2:31)
- Cons. Round 1 - Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 11-10 won by fall over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 0-2 (Fall 4:06)
145
Connor Wells (32-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 32-8 won by fall over Kaleab Zorkowski (Ainsworth) 1-10 (Fall 1:03)
- Semifinal - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 32-8 won by fall over Jasper Birkestrand (Minden) 11-19 (Fall 3:38)
- 1st Place Match - Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 35-3 won by decision over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 32-8 (Dec 4-3)
152
Jack Myers (21-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) 18-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 21-14 (SV-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 21-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Tate Felber (McCook) 28-8 won by fall over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 21-14 (Fall 2:07)
170
Max Denson (25-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 25-17 won by fall over Jobidiah Brinkhorst (Ogallala) 10-7 (Fall 1:28)
- Semifinal - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 25-17 won by fall over Riley Baker (Gothenburg) 13-9 (Fall 5:58)
1st Place Match - Tagg Buechle (Valentine) 22-13 won by decision over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 25-17 (Dec 6-2)
182
Kaden Powers (27-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 27-12 won by fall over Jonah Shimmin (Gothenburg) 8-19 (Fall 0:39)
- Semifinal - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 27-12 won by fall over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) 19-20 (Fall 1:04)
- 1st Place Match - Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 26-2 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 27-12 (Fall 1:56)
195
Lathan Duda (38-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 38-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 38-0 won by fall over Chris Ruano (Cozad) 9-15 (Fall 1:47)
- 1st Place Match - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 38-0 won by fall over Bo Edmond (Ogallala) 25-15 (Fall 0:57)
220
Keifer Anderson (31-8) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 31-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 31-8 won by fall over Jacob Olson (Gothenburg) 17-7 (Fall 1:10)
- 1st Place Match - Alec Langan (McCook) 30-1 won by decision over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 31-8 (Dec 9-2)
285
Sawyer Bumgarner (32-3) placed 1st and scored 19.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 32-3 won by major decision over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) 17-16 (MD 11-0)
- 1st Place Match - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 32-3 won by decision over Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 23-5 (Dec 9-2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.