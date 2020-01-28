Mullen hosted it’s wrestling invite Jan. 25. There were 12 teams in all that competed. Burwell came out on top with 176 points followed by Mullen as runner up with 144 points. Sandhills/Thedford finished the day in 4th with 87 points and South Loup placed 5th with 69.5 points.
There were several local wrestlers that were champions in their respective weight class.
Eli Paxton of Mullen won over Brayton Oggier of Alma by (Fall 3:41) at 106.
Logan Peterson of South Loup won over Stetson Matteson of Hyannis by (Fall 0:28) at 113.
Kyle Durfee of Mullen won over Hays Jensen of Burwell by (Dec 7-0) at 126.
Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford won over Jace Ostrom of Burwell by (Dec 10-6) at 160.
Ty Kvanvig of Mullen won over Tyler Dawe of Burwell by (Fall 0:41) at 195.
Clayton Hassett of Mullen won over Gavin Anderson of Hyannis by (Dec 6-3) at 220.
Brayton Branic of Sandhills/Thedford won over Hunter Mayfield of Burwell by (Dec 4-3) at 285.
Following are the final results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Carter Brandyberry of Alma
• 3rd Place - Austin Kennicutt of Overton
• 4th Place - Brayten Ogier of Alma
Round 1
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 32-4, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 3:41)
• Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 17-10, Fr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 2:52)
Round 2
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 32-4, Fr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 10-19, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
• Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 17-10, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 3:37)
Round 3
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 32-4, Fr. over Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 17-10, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
• Austin Kennicutt (Overton) 10-19, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 1:37)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
• 2nd Place - Michael Edgar of Alma
• 3rd Place - Stetson Matteson of Hyannis
• 4th Place - Dominic Kyle of Overton
• 5th Place - Jeffery Forsen of Mullen
• 6th Place - Giada Scherich of Red Cloud
Round 1
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 20-5, Jr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 4-26, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
• Dominic Kyle (Overton) 11-18, Fr. over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 2:43)
• Michael Edgar (Alma) 8-16, Sr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 0:24)
Round 2
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 20-5, Jr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 0:49)
• Michael Edgar (Alma) 8-16, Sr. over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
• Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 4-26, Fr. over Dominic Kyle (Overton) 11-18, Fr. (Fall 2:43)
Round 3
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 20-5, Jr. over Michael Edgar (Alma) 8-16, Sr. (Fall 1:40)
• Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 4-26, Fr. over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 3:16)
• Dominic Kyle (Overton) 11-18, Fr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud) 4-14, 7th. (NC)
Round 4
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 20-5, Jr. over Dominic Kyle (Overton) 11-18, Fr. (Fall 3:19)
• Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-19, Fr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud) 4-14, 7th. (NC)
• Michael Edgar (Alma) 8-16, Sr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 4-26, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
Round 5
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 20-5, Jr. over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 9-19, Fr. (Fall 1:07)
• Dominic Kyle (Overton) 11-18, Fr. over Michael Edgar (Alma) 8-16, Sr. (Fall 5:49)
• Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 4-26, Fr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud) 4-14, 7th. (NC)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tate Phillipps of Burwell
• 2nd Place - Zach Halbert of Alma
• 3rd Place - Landon Holloway of Ainsworth
Round 1
• Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 20-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
• Zach Halbert (Alma) 11-13, Jr. over Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) 5-11, Fr. (Fall 5:12)
Round 2
• Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 20-4, Sr. over Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) 5-11, Fr. (Fall 1:14)
• Zach Halbert (Alma) 11-13, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
• Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 20-4, Sr. over Zach Halbert (Alma) 11-13, Jr. (Fall 0:46)
• Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) 5-11, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Hays Jensen of Burwell
• 3rd Place - James Dubbs of Alma
• 4th Place - Suzy Heusman of South Loup
• 5th Place - Kristaps Drunka of Alma
Round 1
• Hays Jensen (Burwell) 14-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-10, So. over James Dubbs (Alma) 12-15, So. (Fall 0:36)
• Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 5-13, Sr. over Kristaps Drunka (Alma) 4-20, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
Round 2
• Hays Jensen (Burwell) 14-5, Fr. over Kristaps Drunka (Alma) 4-20, Sr. (Fall 0:44)
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-10, So. over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 5-13, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
• James Dubbs (Alma) 12-15, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
• Hays Jensen (Burwell) 14-5, Fr. over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 5-13, Sr. (Fall 2:59)
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-10, So. over () , . (Bye)
• James Dubbs (Alma) 12-15, So. over Kristaps Drunka (Alma) 4-20, Sr. (Fall 0:27)
Round 4
• Hays Jensen (Burwell) 14-5, Fr. over James Dubbs (Alma) 12-15, So. (Fall 3:05)
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-10, So. over Kristaps Drunka (Alma) 4-20, Sr. (Fall 1:34)
• Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 5-13, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-10, So. over Hays Jensen (Burwell) 14-5, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
• James Dubbs (Alma) 12-15, So. over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 5-13, Sr. (Fall 0:24)
• Kristaps Drunka (Alma) 4-20, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jeremy Larson of Brady
• 2nd Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton
• 3rd Place - Carson Mason of South Loup
• 4th Place - Sean Johnson of Sioux County
• 5th Place - Caden Swanson of Ainsworth
• 6th Place - Cooper Phillipps of Burwell
• 7th Place - Gavin Wilson of Wilcox- Hildreth
1st Place Match
• Jeremy Larson (Brady) 31-1, Jr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 26-12, So. (Fall 3:15)
3rd Place Match
• Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-11, Jr. over Sean Johnson (Sioux County) 4-11, So. (Fall 2:03)
5th Place Match
• Caden Swanson (Ainsworth) 8-12, Jr. over Cooper Phillipps (Burwell) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
7th Place Match
• Gavin Wilson (Wilcox- Hildreth) 1-9, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ty Conroy of Ainsworth
• 2nd Place - Cooper Stout of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Gideon Heaton of Hyannis
• 4th Place - Cody Mayfield of Burwell
• 5th Place - Fletcher Pollard of Sandhills- Thedford
• 6th Place - David Thompson of Overton
• 7th Place - Talon Crago of South Loup
• 8th Place - Aidan Mullen of Brady
1st Place Match
• Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) 18-6, Sr. over Cooper Stout (Burwell) 9-9, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
3rd Place Match
• Gideon Heaton (Hyannis) 20-12, Sr. over Cody Mayfield (Burwell) 4-13, So. (Fall 2:17)
5th Place Match
• Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills- Thedford) 6-15, So. over David Thompson (Overton) 10-17, Sr. (Fall 1:34)
7th Place Match
• Talon Crago (South Loup) 5-16, So. over Aidan Mullen (Brady) 5-20, So. (Fall 2:30)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Chihaya Yamamoto of Red Cloud
• 2nd Place - Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Ezekiel Heaton of Hyannis
• 4th Place - Gage Thulin of Alma
• 5th Place - Jesse Dunn of Sioux County
• 6th Place - Levi Jurjens of Brady
Round 1
• Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 30-6, Jr. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 3-16, Fr. (Fall 2:47)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 23-13, So. over Gage Thulin (Alma) 6-3, So. (Fall 0:38)
• Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 8-16, Fr. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 4-20, Fr. (Fall 1:21)
Round 2
• Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 30-6, Jr. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 4-20, Fr. (Fall 0:12)
• Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 8-16, Fr. over Gage Thulin (Alma) 6-3, So. (Fall 0:48)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 23-13, So. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 3-16, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
Round 3
• Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 30-6, Jr. over Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
• Gage Thulin (Alma) 6-3, So. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 3-16, Fr. (MD 10-2)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 23-13, So. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 4-20, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
Round 4
• Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 30-6, Jr. over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 23-13, So. (Fall 4:50)
• Gage Thulin (Alma) 6-3, So. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 4-20, Fr. (Fall 0:24)
• Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 8-16, Fr. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 3-16, Fr. (Fall 4:33)
Round 5
• Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 30-6, Jr. over Gage Thulin (Alma) 6-3, So. (NC)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 23-13, So. over Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 8-16, Fr. (Fall 2:52)
• Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 3-16, Fr. over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 4-20, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ayden Molzahn of Alma
• 2nd Place - Colt Temple of Ainsworth
• 3rd Place - Sean Simonson of Mullen
• 4th Place - Dominic Tolfa of Burwell
• 5th Place - Mike Sanderson of Sioux County
• 6th Place - Lane Lieb of Wilcox- Hildreth
Round 1
• Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 11-1, So. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux County) 5-16, So. (Fall 2:27)
• Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 10-5, Sr. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox- Hildreth) 16-9, Jr. (Fall 3:13)
• Sean Simonson (Mullen) 17-17, So. over Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 1:49)
Round 2
• Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 11-1, So. over Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
• Sean Simonson (Mullen) 17-17, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox- Hildreth) 16-9, Jr. (NC)
• Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 10-5, Sr. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux County) 5-16, So. (Fall 2:50)
Round 3
• Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 11-1, So. over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 17-17, So. (Fall 1:47)
• Mike Sanderson (Sioux County) 5-16, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox- Hildreth) 16-9, Jr. (NC)
• Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 10-5, Sr. over Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 3:23)
Round 4
• Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 11-1, So. over Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 10-5, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
• Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 4-7, Jr. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox- Hildreth) 16-9, Jr. (NC)
• Sean Simonson (Mullen) 17-17, So. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux County) 5-16, So. (TF-1.5 3:25 (15-0))
Round 5
• Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 11-1, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox- Hildreth) 16-9, Jr. (NC)
• Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 10-5, Sr. over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 17-17, So. (Dec 8-2)
• Dominic Tolfa (Burwell) 4-7, Jr. over Mike Sanderson (Sioux County) 5-16, So. (Fall 1:08)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills- Thedford
• 2nd Place - Jace Ostrom of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Triston Stearns of Brady
• 4th Place - Cash Gurney of Burwell
• 5th Place - Allen McCumbers of Sioux County
• 6th Place - Isaac Hood of Ainsworth
• 7th Place - Colby Streit of South Loup
• 8th Place - Austin Christian of Alma
1st Place Match
• Reece Zutavern (Sandhills- Thedford) 26-5, So. over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
• Triston Stearns (Brady) 19-11, So. over Cash Gurney (Burwell) 10-6, So. (Fall 3:38)
5th Place Match
• Allen McCumbers (Sioux County) 11-6, Sr. over Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) 3-13, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
7th Place Match
• Colby Streit (South Loup) 9-11, Jr. over Austin Christian (Alma) 7-14, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Alex Gideon of Burwell
• 2nd Place - Christian Smith of Overton
• 3rd Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills- Thedford
• 4th Place - Noah Jurjens of Brady
• 5th Place - Trevor Young of Wilcox- Hildreth
• 6th Place - Jensen Williams of Ainsworth
• 7th Place - Josh Mapes of Alma
1st Place Match
• Alex Gideon (Burwell) 18-5, So. over Christian Smith (Overton) 21-15, Sr. (Fall 0:28)
3rd Place Match
• Reed McFadden (Sandhills- Thedford) 15-9, Jr. over Noah Jurjens (Brady) 16-13, Sr. (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match
• Trevor Young (Wilcox- Hildreth) 13-14, Sr. over Jensen Williams (Ainsworth) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
7th Place Match
• Josh Mapes (Alma) 0-4, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Corey Dawe of Burwell
• 2nd Place - Daylan Russell of Alma
• 3rd Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills- Thedford
• 4th Place - Riley Kessler of Mullen
• 5th Place - Clay Witthuhn of South Loup
• 6th Place - Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud
• 7th Place - Ethan Joy of Burwell
• 8th Place - Quint Starkey of Sioux County
1st Place Match
• Corey Dawe (Burwell) 26-0, Sr. over Daylan Russell (Alma) 31-2, Sr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills- Thedford) 19-3, Sr. over Riley Kessler (Mullen) 19-8, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
• Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 9-12, Fr. over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud) 18-10, So. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
• Ethan Joy (Burwell) 2-10, Fr. over Quint Starkey (Sioux County) 1-16, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Cameron Carr of Brady
• 3rd Place - Tyler Dawe of Burwell
• 4th Place - Shilo Yellow Boy of Red Cloud
• 5th Place - Andrew Graf of Alma
• 6th Place - Alaczander Farr of Wilcox- Hildreth
Round 1
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-1, Sr. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox- Hildreth) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
• Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud) 20-13, Jr. over Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 16-8, So. (Fall 0:38)
• Cameron Carr (Brady) 14-17, Fr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 2-6, So. (Fall 1:36)
Round 2
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-1, Sr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 2-6, So. (Fall 0:33)
• Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 16-8, So. over Cameron Carr (Brady) 14-17, Fr. (Fall 1:41)
• Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud) 20-13, Jr. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox- Hildreth) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
Round 3
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-1, Sr. over Cameron Carr (Brady) 14-17, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
• Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 16-8, So. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox- Hildreth) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
• Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud) 20-13, Jr. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 2-6, So. (Fall 2:49)
Round 4
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-1, Sr. over Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud) 20-13, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
• Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 16-8, So. over Andrew Graf (Alma) 2-6, So. (Fall 0:30)
• Cameron Carr (Brady) 14-17, Fr. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox- Hildreth) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 5
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-1, Sr. over Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 16-8, So. (Fall 0:41)
• Cameron Carr (Brady) 14-17, Fr. over Shilo Yellow Boy (Red Cloud) 20-13, Jr. (Fall 0:20)
• Andrew Graf (Alma) 2-6, So. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox- Hildreth) 0-17, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Gavin Anderson of Hyannis
• 3rd Place - Jacob Busch of Burwell
• 4th Place - Tel Kvanvig of Mullen
• 5th Place - Gavin Barela of Sandhills- Thedford
• 6th Place - Owen Jackson of Alma
• 7th Place - Brodi Moss of Wilcox- Hildreth
1st Place Match
• Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 28-2, Sr. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 16-18, So. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
• Jacob Busch (Burwell) 18-6, Sr. over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-13, Fr. (Fall 2:51)
5th Place Match
• Gavin Barela (Sandhills- Thedford) 3-6, So. over Owen Jackson (Alma) 7-14, Jr. (Fall 1:41)
7th Place Match
• Brodi Moss (Wilcox- Hildreth) 0-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills- Thedford
• 2nd Place - Hunter Mayfield of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Isaac Welch of Mullen
Round 1
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills- Thedford) 19-6, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
• Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 9-6, Jr. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
Round 2
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills- Thedford) 19-6, Jr. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
• Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 9-6, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills- Thedford) 19-6, Jr. over Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 9-6, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
• Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.