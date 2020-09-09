In a matchup of two schools out of the Fort Kearney Conference, Ansley-Litchfield came up just short of winning against Shelton, falling 3-2 on September 1 in Litchfield.
“Tough loss tonight for our team,” Head coach Jamee Smith said. “We had some shining moments led by Audrey Hogg and Mariah Brott was strong in the front row coming off the bench. We were dominant in the first set but we lost our edge.”
In set one, it was the Spartans who gained the early lead and never looked back. They eventually went on to win the set 25-19.
The Bulldogs who showed resilience capturing a close 25-22 set victory.
After winning set three 25-23, A-L seemed poised to win heading into the fourth. Unfortunately, too many self-inflicted mistakes cost them and they lost the set 25-13.
The final set was close between the two schools early on. It was ultimately Shelton who was able to make one more final run in the end and win set five 15-12 and the match.
Bright spots on the team were Audrey Hogg who had eight serves with no errors, seven kills, and 12 digs in the game. Kaylee Rohde had five kills and three blocks and Carli Bailey led the team with nine kills.
