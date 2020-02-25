The D1-10 subdistrict at Broken Bow Tuesday night started off with #1 seed Ansley/Litchfield playing #4 seed Burwell. The Spartans led the Longhorns 30-19 at halftime but with three minutes left in the third quarter Burwell had fought their way back in it and tied the game 35-35. When the buzzer sounded at the end of the game it was tied 62-62. At the end of the first overtime the game was still tied, this time 67-67. Neither team wanted their season to come to an end but in the second overtime Burwell was able to upset the Spartans 75-72.
In the second game of the night #2 seed South Loup played #3 seed Anselmo-Merna. The two teams had already played twice earlier in the season with South loup coming out on top both times. They say the third time is a charm. That was the case for the Coyotes as they controlled the game from start to finish in their 60-31 win.
Anselmo-Merna and Burwell will match up Thursday to see who advances to the District Finals Feb. 29.
In other subdistrict play tonight #3 seed Broken Bow defeated #2 seed Ord 44-34 in the C1-10 subdistrict at Burwell. They will play #1 seed O'Neill Thursday night to see who advances to the District finals. O'Neill defeated #4 seed Valentine 57-48.
In the D1-11 subdistrict at Hershey tonight #4 seed SandhillsThedford lost to #1 seed NPSP 83-44.
SEM was suppose to play tonight in the D2-9 subdistrict at Southern Valley but because of weather down there the games were moved to Wednesday night instead. SEM is the #2 seed and will play #3 seed Southwest after #1 seed loomis and #4 seed Wilcox-Hildreth play. The winners will advance to the subdistrict final Thursday night.
In the D2-10 subdistrict at McDaid Elementary at NPSP #1 seed Mullen squeaked by #4 seed Medicine Valley 45-44. Mullen will play #2 seed Wallace Thursday night to see who advances to the District Finals. Wallace beat #3 seed Brady 56-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.