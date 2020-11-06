The Nebraska Coaches Association has released All-State selections for the sports of cross country, tennis, and girls golf. One area athlete was selected for this list. That was Callie Coble of Mullen. She was picked as an All-State girls cross country team member after finishing fifth at state in Class D last month. Here is a complete list of the All-State selections for Class D girls cross country.
Class D girls xc all state selection
Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian Callie Coble, Mullen Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna Emily Frey, Palmyra
