The Mullen XC team had a great showing at the 2020 NSAA State Cross Country Meet in Kearney on Oct.23. In the girls race Callie Coble finished fifth out of 121 runners with a 20:06.1. Jordyn Arens of Crofton won the race in a time of 19:06.6.

On the boys side, Trevor Kuncl was eight overall in a time of 17:24.5. Payton Davis of Aquinas Catholic repeated as the Class D Champion in a time of 16:41.1.

The Mullen boys finished 11th as a team with 99 total points. The runner-ups from last year, Aquinas Catholic won Class D with 14 points.

A full article on all the area athletes who competed with pictures can be found in the Oct.29 paper

Here is a list of how each area runner finsihed:

Class D Girls

5. Callie Coble of Mullen- 20:06.1

35. Landyn Cole of South Loup- 21:40.1

45. Josie French of Mullen- 21:58.2

65. Jessica Heyen of Arcadia-Loup City- 22:58.9

96. Josie Smith of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller- 24:17.2

Class D Boys

- Mullen finsihed 11th out of 18 teams in Class D

8. Trevor Kuncl of Mullen- 17:24.5

52. Hayden Jennings of Mullen- 18:44.1

59. Ty Greenland of Aracdia-Loup City- 18:49.2

71. Jarrod Gappa of Arcadia-Loup City- 19:13.5

109. Alex Moore of Mullen- 20:16.7

Class C Girls

17. Makinley Tobey of Broken Bow- 20:42.4

Class C Boys

Broken Bow finished 12th out of 15 teams with 135 points

29. Daine Wardyn of Broken Bow- 17:38.6

45. Noah Osmond of Broken Bow- 18:02.3

56. Brock Oeltjen of Broken Bow- 18:14.2

63. Trey Hurlburt of Broken Bow- 18:25.2

96. Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow- 18:59.1

102. Ethan Wenquist of Broken Bow- 19:15.2

For photos all we need is:

1. Your Name, address and phone number

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

Prices are as follows:

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

5x7 $7.00 ea.

Recommended for you