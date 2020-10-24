The Mullen XC team had a great showing at the 2020 NSAA State Cross Country Meet in Kearney on Oct.23. In the girls race Callie Coble finished fifth out of 121 runners with a 20:06.1. Jordyn Arens of Crofton won the race in a time of 19:06.6.
On the boys side, Trevor Kuncl was eight overall in a time of 17:24.5. Payton Davis of Aquinas Catholic repeated as the Class D Champion in a time of 16:41.1.
The Mullen boys finished 11th as a team with 99 total points. The runner-ups from last year, Aquinas Catholic won Class D with 14 points.
A full article on all the area athletes who competed with pictures can be found in the Oct.29 paper
Here is a list of how each area runner finsihed:
Class D Girls
5. Callie Coble of Mullen- 20:06.1
35. Landyn Cole of South Loup- 21:40.1
45. Josie French of Mullen- 21:58.2
65. Jessica Heyen of Arcadia-Loup City- 22:58.9
96. Josie Smith of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller- 24:17.2
Class D Boys
- Mullen finsihed 11th out of 18 teams in Class D
8. Trevor Kuncl of Mullen- 17:24.5
52. Hayden Jennings of Mullen- 18:44.1
59. Ty Greenland of Aracdia-Loup City- 18:49.2
71. Jarrod Gappa of Arcadia-Loup City- 19:13.5
109. Alex Moore of Mullen- 20:16.7
Class C Girls
17. Makinley Tobey of Broken Bow- 20:42.4
Class C Boys
Broken Bow finished 12th out of 15 teams with 135 points
29. Daine Wardyn of Broken Bow- 17:38.6
45. Noah Osmond of Broken Bow- 18:02.3
56. Brock Oeltjen of Broken Bow- 18:14.2
63. Trey Hurlburt of Broken Bow- 18:25.2
96. Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow- 18:59.1
102. Ethan Wenquist of Broken Bow- 19:15.2
