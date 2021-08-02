Callie White of Broken Bow competed in the Division I Midwestern Swimming Long Course Championship Meet over the weekend at Wood Pool in Lincoln. The championship meet included over 500 swimmers from Nebraska and western Iowa. Callie was the only swimmer who qualified for the championship meet who swims summers only. All other swimmers swim a year-round and high school competitive season. Callie swam the 50 meter breaststroke, finishing in 25th place and the 100 meter breaststroke, finishing in 36th place. Callie also was a part of the Greater Nebraska Swim Team's 200 medley relay which finished in 10th place and the 200 free relay which finished in 13th place.
Callie White competes at Midwest Championship Meet in Lincoln
