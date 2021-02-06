The 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl roster was released on Feb. 6. One area athlete's name was on that list, and that was Carson Rohde of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
He was selected to represent the North team in this year's game.
This season he rushed for 912 yards and had over 150 rushing yards in four out of eight games on the season. On defense, he compiled 40 tackles.
For his efforts, he was selected as a D6 District 5 Offensive First Team member for 2020.
Here is the rest of the roster for the 2021 Shrine Bowl game. It will be played at UNK's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on June 5, 2021.
North Team South Team
Rylan Aguallo- Mitchell Nick Beel- Milford
Jesus Barragan- West Point Brandon Beeson- Tri-County
Kale Bird- Bennington Carter Bose- Southern Valley
Michael Brands- Oakland-Craig Burton Brandt- Syracuse
Kekoa Chai- Bellevue West Trent Brehm- Papillion LaVista South
Eli Crnkovich- Mount Michael Maddox Burton- Lincoln Southeast
Alex Davies- North Platte St. Pats Del Casteel- Falls City Sacred Heart
Justin Erb- Wakefield Brady Collingham- Aurora
Arian Garcia- Gretna Cale Conrad- Kearney Catholic
Nolan Gorczyca- Omaha Roncalli Brody Darnell- Auburn
Shea Gossett- Fremont Bergan Adam Eggert- Plattsmouth
Gannon Gragert- Elkhorn Cade Haberman- Omaha Westside
Chris Graham- Omaha Burke Delton Haines- Dundy County
Isaiah Guerue- Morrill Quin Hale- York
Parker Janky- GI Northwest Sean Hamptom- Gibbon
Victor Kniesche- Wayne Jameson Herzberg- Aurora
Trey Kobza- Columbus Joe Hinrichs- Sutton
Reid Korth- Wayne Jack Johnson- Kearney
Dexter Larsen- Blair Ayden King- Doniphan-Trumbull
Tyler LeClair- Bennington Alec Langan- McCook
Eric Lenz- Central City Barrett Liebentritt- Omaha Skutt Catholic
Nick Maag- Scottsbluff DeKendrick McCray- Lincoln East
Wyatt Marr- Lincoln Lutheran Dylan Meyer- Norris
Trevor Marshall- Gretna Nolan Myers- Arapahoe
Michael Maxon- Grand Island Grant Miller- Lincoln Southwest
Jack McDonnell- Bellevue West Jack Nickolisen- Millard South
Tommy McEvoy- Clarkson-Leigh Logan O'Brien- Kearney Catholic
Kelen Meyer- Ord Cole Payton- Omaha Westside
Tony Mokeac- Scottsbluff Fabien Reid- Omaha Bryan
Isaac Montgomery- Lincoln High Weston Reiman- Weeping Water
Kyle Napier- Aquinas Catholic Kaedyn Reynolds- Omaha Central
Sutton Pohlman- Stanton Sam Scott- Omaha Skutt Catholic
Hunter Push- Omaha North Carson Shoemaker- Hastings
Jimmy Quaintance- Millard North Tyler Slechta- Adams Central
Shawn Rinkel- Pierce Slade Smith- Adams Central
Carson Rohde- SEM Grant Springer- Lincoln East
Zane Schawang- Waverly Kyle Sterup- Osceola
Tanner Schneiderheinz- Central City Taevon Thompson- Lincoln Southeast
Zephaniah Silves- Millard North TJ Urban- Millard South
Austen Smith- Lakeview Gabe Van Winkle- Kearney High
Tommy Stevens- Ord Kayden Walls-Collier- Platteview
Cooper Taylor- Elkhorn South Preston Welch- Bellevue East
Cody Wright- North Platte Ashad Willis- Omaha Central
Isaac Zatechka- Elkhorn South Lane Zimmerman- Ashland-Greenwood
