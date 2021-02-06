Carson Rohde

The 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl roster was released on Feb. 6. One area athlete's name was on that list, and that was Carson Rohde of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

He was selected to represent the North team in this year's game.

This season he rushed for 912 yards and had over 150 rushing yards in four out of eight games on the season. On defense, he compiled 40 tackles.

For his efforts, he was selected as a D6 District 5 Offensive First Team member for 2020.

Here is the rest of the roster for the 2021 Shrine Bowl game. It will be played at UNK's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on June 5, 2021.

North Team                                                          South Team

Rylan Aguallo- Mitchell                                     Nick Beel- Milford

Jesus Barragan- West Point                              Brandon Beeson- Tri-County

Kale Bird- Bennington                                      Carter Bose- Southern Valley                                       

Michael Brands- Oakland-Craig                         Burton Brandt- Syracuse

Kekoa Chai- Bellevue West                     Trent Brehm- Papillion LaVista South

Eli Crnkovich- Mount Michael                      Maddox Burton- Lincoln Southeast

Alex Davies- North Platte St. Pats            Del Casteel- Falls City Sacred Heart

Justin Erb- Wakefield                              Brady Collingham- Aurora

Arian Garcia- Gretna                               Cale Conrad- Kearney Catholic

Nolan Gorczyca- Omaha Roncalli              Brody Darnell- Auburn

Shea Gossett- Fremont Bergan                 Adam Eggert- Plattsmouth

Gannon Gragert- Elkhorn                         Cade Haberman- Omaha Westside

Chris Graham- Omaha Burke                    Delton Haines- Dundy County

Isaiah Guerue- Morrill                               Quin Hale- York

Parker Janky- GI Northwest                       Sean Hamptom- Gibbon

Victor Kniesche- Wayne                             Jameson Herzberg- Aurora

Trey Kobza- Columbus                              Joe Hinrichs- Sutton

Reid Korth- Wayne                                   Jack Johnson- Kearney       

Dexter Larsen- Blair                                 Ayden King- Doniphan-Trumbull

Tyler LeClair- Bennington                         Alec Langan- McCook

Eric Lenz- Central City                      Barrett Liebentritt- Omaha Skutt Catholic

Nick Maag- Scottsbluff                             DeKendrick McCray- Lincoln East

Wyatt Marr- Lincoln Lutheran                   Dylan Meyer- Norris

Trevor Marshall- Gretna                           Nolan Myers- Arapahoe

Michael Maxon- Grand Island                   Grant Miller- Lincoln Southwest

Jack  McDonnell- Bellevue West                Jack Nickolisen- Millard South

Tommy McEvoy- Clarkson-Leigh               Logan O'Brien- Kearney Catholic

Kelen Meyer- Ord                                    Cole Payton- Omaha Westside

Tony Mokeac- Scottsbluff                         Fabien Reid- Omaha Bryan

Isaac Montgomery- Lincoln High               Weston Reiman- Weeping Water

Kyle Napier- Aquinas Catholic                   Kaedyn Reynolds- Omaha Central

Sutton Pohlman- Stanton                         Sam Scott- Omaha Skutt Catholic

Hunter Push- Omaha North                      Carson Shoemaker- Hastings

Jimmy Quaintance- Millard North              Tyler Slechta- Adams Central

Shawn Rinkel- Pierce                               Slade Smith- Adams Central

Carson Rohde- SEM                               Grant Springer- Lincoln East

Zane Schawang- Waverly                         Kyle Sterup- Osceola

Tanner Schneiderheinz- Central City       Taevon Thompson- Lincoln Southeast

Zephaniah Silves- Millard North              TJ Urban- Millard South

Austen Smith- Lakeview                         Gabe Van Winkle- Kearney High

Tommy Stevens- Ord                             Kayden Walls-Collier- Platteview

Cooper Taylor- Elkhorn South                 Preston Welch- Bellevue East

Cody Wright- North Platte                      Ashad Willis- Omaha Central

Isaac Zatechka- Elkhorn South            Lane Zimmerman- Ashland-Greenwood

