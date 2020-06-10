Last week hundreds of high schooler's from around the state and area would have ascended on different golf courses in Nebraska for an opportunity to compete for a state championship in golf. With the cancellation of the 2020 Boys Golf season due to COVID-19, we decided to look back in the Chief archives at some of the best performers at the state meet in history from around the area. Like the track article, this will be in no particular order. Every athlete that is recognized on this list was great in their own right.
Tanner Johnson
On the links Johnson was a force to be reckoned with between 2011 and 2012. During his time at Broken Bow, he did not have the luxury of competing on state caliber teams. He relied on his talent to become a two-time state qualifier. In his first trip to state in 2011, Johnson played well on the hilly Kearney Country Club. On day one he turned in a score of 78. Unfortunately, due to bad weather on day two, the meet was canceled after one day of play. The score Johnson registered was good enough for him to finish in a tie for seventh place with 2010 champion from Scottsbluff Andrew Holloway.
In 2012 he improved on his finish at state by getting fourth overall. Johnson tallied a 157 over two days at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney. He turned in his best round at state on day 2 of the event with a 76 overall.
After High School at Broken Bow, Johnson went to Nebraska Wesleyan University where he competed on the Prairie Wolf golf team for two years. During his time on the golf team, he was a two-time Pfleiger-Olson Scholar-Athlete.
Matt Thomas
Matt Thomas came the closest of anybody on this list to winning a state title. He was a back to back State Golf Runner Up for Sandhills-Thedford. In his junior year, he had a two-day score of 155. He was right with eventual champion John Spellerberg of Fremont Bergan on day one, trailing by only two strokes with a 77. In the end, it was not enough as Spellerberg scored an impressive 73 on day two to run away with the event.
In 2010 Thomas was poised to become the first state champion from the area, by scoring a 73 on the first day of state at The Rivers Edge Golf Course in North Platte. This put him in the lead by one stroke. The second day did not go as favorable for Thomas as he carded a 79. He finished five strokes behind Salvador Molina Toledo with a 152.
As a sophomore in 2008, he finished in a seventh-place tie with another member on this list Scott Pfeiffer of Mullen with a 159. In 2007 as a freshman, Thomas was seventh as well with a 156.
Besides being a great golfer for the Knights, Thomas was also a standout basketball player who led the Knights to NSAA State Basketball Tournament. He is currently a teacher and girls basketball head coach at Dundy County Stratton. During his time as the coach, he has turned the Tigers into regulars at the Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Scott Pfeiffer
Like Matt Thomas, Scott Pfeiffer of Mullen was a four-time state golf qualifier for the Mustangs. The only time he did not medal at was as a freshman in 2007. Thomas and Pfieffer were so evenly matched during there high school career that they tied at state on two different occasions. In 2008 Pfeiffer was seventh with a two-day score of 159 and then had his best finish of second at state as a junior in 2009 with a total of 155. An identical score of 155 at state as a senior earned him a fourth-place medal.
Jacey Nutter
Nutter was a three-time state qualifier for the Sandhill-Thedford Knights between 2014 and 2016. In his first trip to state as a freshman in 2014, he had his best finish of eighth at the Kearney Country Club. On day one Nutter shot an 82, but a score of 79 on day two helped him tie with Colton Micheel of Crawford with a 161.
He earned the second state medal of his career in 2016 when he was 12th overall at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte. Nutter shot an 81 on the first day of competition, before rounding out the tournament with an 86 for a total score of 167.
To go along with his skill on the golf course, Jacey is arguably of the best football players to walk through the Knight’s program. He was a three-time Class D2 All-State football player and holds school records in passing yards, passing TD’s, passing completions, tackles, and interceptions. After high school, Nutter went to the University of Nebraska-Kearney to play football. He still has two more years of eligibility left.
In 2019, he was a starting linebacker for a Loper team that won their first bowl game since back in 1955. He was also instrumental in UNK knocking off rated and perennial DII football powerhouse Northwest Missouri State with six solo tackles in the game. He is a two-time member of MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Koby Walker
On the golf course, Walker has been one of the best to come out of Mullen High School in recent history. Like Pfeiffer, Walker was a four-time state qualifier and a three-time state medalist for the Mustangs. He was 19th in 2016, and 12th in both 2017 and 2018. In his senior season a year ago, Walker went into the state meet with an opportunity to compete for the Class D crown. Though he ultimately never accomplished that, he did finish inside the top 5 in fifth place. He shot an 82 to tie with Gage Clifton of Clearwater-Orchard.
Dylan Hathorn
Another individual from Mullen High School who in recent years found success on the golf course is Dylan Hathorn. He was a two-time state qualifier and medalist for the Mustangs. In 2016 he shot a 161 and tied for fourth place with Noah Springer of Cedar Bluffs and Kyon Neal of McPherson County. In 2017 he took fourth once again with an improved score of 155. He was two strokes behind second-place finisher Mason Hale of West Holt.
