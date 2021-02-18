Ansley-Litchfield
Hunter Arehardt at 170- 5th Place Match - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 31-7 won by decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 42-13 (Dec 8-5).
Kolby Larson at 195- 3rd Place Match - Gavin White (Sutherland) 42-3 won in tie breaker - 1 over Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 49-5 (TB-1 4-2).
Cooper Slingsby- 1st Place Match - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 48-1 won by decision over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-5 (Dec 11-7)
Mullen
Eli Paxton at 113-5th Place Match- Eli Paxton (Mullen) 43-5 won by fall over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 22-8 (Fall 3:56).
Spencer DeNayer at 152- 5th Place Match - Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 28-7 won by fall over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 48-10 (Fall 5:00).
Sandhills-Thedford
Reed McFadden at 220- 3rd Place Match - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 51-2 won by fall over Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 39-13 (Fall 2:30).
Reece Zutavern- 1st Place Match - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 48-1 won by decision over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 42-5 (Dec 11-7)
Braton Branic- 1st Place Match - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 50-6 won by decision over Logan Mueller (Summerland) 24-9 (Dec 7-4)
S-E-M
Brendon Hall at 285- 5th Place Match - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 32-19 won by fall over Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 36-10 (Fall 0:36).
Twin Loup
Slate Micheel at 170- 5th Place Match - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 31-7 won by decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 42-13 (Dec 8-5)
