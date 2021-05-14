There is no doubt this season Qwentin Coble has been one of the leaders on the Broken Bow Track Team. He continued to put that leadership on display at the B-5 District Meet at Aurora on May 13.
The Junior medaled and qualified for state in the long jump, triple, and the 200 meter dash. He was third place in all three events, with a jump of 20'05.75 in the long jump, a mark of 41'09 in the triple jump, and a time of 22.98 in the 200 meter dash.
Also qualifying for state for Broken Bow was Kya and Kailyn Scott and MaKinley Tobey.
Daine Wardyn will more than likely be an additional qualifier in the 3,200 meter run for Class B. He was fifth in the race in a time of 10:23.75.
Below is the list of the qualifiers for Broken Bow at the B-5 District Meet.
Boys Long Jump: 3.Qwentin Coble, 10'05.75.
Boys Triple Jump: 3. Qwentin Coble, 41'09.00
Boys 200 meter dash: 3. Qwentin Coble, 23.52
Boys 3,200 meter run: 5. Daine Wardyn, 10:23.75
Girls High Jump: 3. Kya Scott, 5'01
Girls 200 meter dash: 3. Kailyn Scott, 1:02.55
Girls 3,200 meter dash: 2. MaKinley Tobey, 12:20.75
Complete Stats: B5.pdf (blacksquirrelresults.com)
