It took three extra holes, but Colbi Smith of South Loup was able to knock off Brendon Walker of Mullen to win the 2021 MNAC Invite individual crown. The two both ended with a score of 77, which required them to go to playoff holes to decide who would take first.
Taking home the team title was Hyannis who finished with a score of 397. South Loup was the conference runner-up with a 397, and A-M took third with a score of 415.
For a complete write-up on the tournament with quotes, photos, and more check out the May 6 Custer County Chief.
Team Results: 1. Hyannis-397, 2. South Loup- 407, 3. Anselmo-Merna- 415, 4. Sandhills-Valley- 440.
Anselmo-Merna- 8. Aaron Bartek- 99, 10. Colin Cooksley- 101, 11. Carson Leibhart- 103, 16. Nathan Kastens- 112.
Mullen- 2. Brendon Walker- 77, 7. Ethan Hardin- 99, 23. Kyle Finney- 130.
South Loup- 1. Colbi Smith- 77, 9. Eli Taylor-100, 17. Dawson Doggett- 114, 19. Jesse Connell- 116, 21. Grant Hrupek- 120.
Sandhills-Thedford- 3. Brett Downing- 79, 24. Preston Moschenross- 141, 25. Courtney Swisher- 159.
