Over the last few years, there has been one girl who has been the staple of the South Loup distance runners in track. That girl has been Landyn Cole.
As a freshman, she was less than a second away from breaking the co-op’s record in the mile. It helped her qualify for state in 2018 in the 1,600-meter run. She did not get back down to her times from 2018 in 2019 but believes this year will be different after a successful first year of cross country where she qualified for state in Class D, becoming the first South Loup girl to do so.
For this complete article make sure to check out the April 1 Custer County Chief Newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.