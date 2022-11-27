Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow head coach, will be recognized on March 23, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the girls golf coach of the year. Pick up a copy of the Nov. 24, 2022 Chief to find out more about Coach Cooksley and the golf team.
