This year the Chief newspaper brings to you for the first time the Custer County Chief All Area Team. The goal is to highlight the amazing athletic talent that we have here in Custer County and the surrounding area.
Each athlete was selected, because of the athletic talent that they have displayed in their particular sport throughout the fall. This year we have athletes ranging from as far west as Mullen and as far east as Arcadia-Loup City.
We featured two athletes in the August 13 edition (Scott and Moore) of the paper and will feature the other three (Bubak, Jackson, and Young) in the August 20 edition.
I want to thank all the athletes for partaking in this new feature for the paper. It was a lot of fun meeting you and I wish nothing but good luck to you in your fall sports seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.