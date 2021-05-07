For the Ansley-Litchfield and Twin Loup track squads, the A-L Invite at Broken Bow represented the final test for these two area teams before their D-8 District Meet at Broken Bow next Wednesday.
One of the biggest accomplishments coming out of the meet was Daniel Folkers of Twin Loup breaking his school record in the high jump with a jump of 6'00. That was good enough to earn him a second-place finish behind Brodrick Paitz of Pleasanton with a jump of 6'02.
The previous record was held by Cody Camphouse with a jump of 5'10.
For a complete on the meet with photos and quotes check out the May 13 Custer County Chief.
