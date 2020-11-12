Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Department announced today that the general public will not be allowed to attend winter sports home events this semester.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic the only fans allowed to watch Loper men's and women's basketball and wrestling in the Health & Sports Center will be families of the student-athletes. Per NCAA rules each team member receives four complimentary passes to home events.
The Lopers have five home basketball games this semester (Nov. 19 & 21; Dec. 5, 18 & 20) while the wrestling team has two scheduled home duals (Dec. 4 & 11). The track and field team also hosts a meet in Cushing Coliseum on Dec. 12. UNK Athletics will revisit the fan policy in early 2021; the first home event of second semester is a basketball double header on Jan. 14.
Fans can watch all the home action via The MIAA Network as well as listen to the basketball games on The River 93.1 FM and 106.9 FM.
Those on the player pass lists are asked to wear a mask, per UNK policy, and practice social distancing in the arena. For both basketball and wrestling only the West side bleachers will be pulled out and fans are asked not to congregate on the concourses or in the hallways.
