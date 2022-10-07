Lady Indians Golf Team

Pictured from left: Kaci Johnson, Skylar Benjamin, Lainey Palmer, Camryn Johnson, Brynn Custer, Taylor Schaaf, Molly Custer and Kelly Cooksley.

The Broken Bow Lady Indians Golf team won their third consecutive SouthWest Conference Championship and a district title. Be sure to pick up a copy of the Oct. 6, 2022 Chief to read about their accomplishments.

Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.

Recommended for you