After years of service to the boxing community in the state of Nebraska, Don Slingsby of Broken Bow was inducted into the Great Plains Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame at the Ralston Arena in Omaha on June 17.
He was supposed to be inducted into the hall of fame in 2020, but because of COVID-19, his induction was pushed back to this year.
Slingsby’s time in the boxing community surpassed over four decades. He held many different roles during his time and was a decorated fighter, coach, and referee.
