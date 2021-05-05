Knights

2021 Ainsworth Boys Golf Invitational - May, 3 2021

Individual Results Team Results

1 Riley Dinslage O'Neill 85 1 O'Neill 364

2 Brett Downing Sandhills Thedford 86 

3 Cameron Adkisson West Holt 88

4 Peyton Mathews O'Neill 88

5 Barak Birch Burwell 89

6 Ryan O'Kief Valentine 89

7 Dillon Critel Burwell 90

8 Cash Reynolds Ainsworth 92

9 Parker Heiss O'Neill 93

10 Jaxson Cadwallader West Holt 96

11 Chris Williams Valentine 97

12 Karter Otte O'Neill 98

13 Gus Elliott Burwell 98

14 Tim Atkinson Boyd County 99

15 Quade Hunt Burwell 99

16 Mason Mitchell West Holt 100

17 Derris Hansen Boyd County 102

18 Kane Fowler Valentine 103

19 Ethan Fernau Ainsworth 103

20 Tommy Kaczor O'Neill 105

21 Airyan Goochey Ainsworth 106

22 Weston Mathis West Holt 108

23 Brysen Limbach Valentine 109

24 Luke Olson West Holt 110

25 Jackson Ravenscroft Valentine 110

26 Landon Nilson Ainsworth 111

27 Tommy Klemesrud North Central 111

28 Zander Kluckman Boyd County 115

29 Aiden Tiefenthaler North Central 129

30 Leah Jockens Boyd County 134

31 Landon Holloway Ainsworth 140

2021 Ainsworth JV Boys Golf Invitational - May 3, 2021

1 Jake Elliott Burwell JV 95

2 James Loutzenhiser O'Neill JV 97

3 Nathaniel Ketteler West Holt JV 99

4 Jace Ostrom Burwell JV 101

5 Bryce Steinkraus West Holt JV 104

6 James Krotter O'Neill JV 106

7 Sean Springer Valentine JV 108

8 Coby Higgins Valentine JV 108

9 Jackson Butterfield West Holt JV 109

10 Nolan Hoffman West Holt JV 110

11 Brady Brown O'Neill JV 110

12 Grant Mlinar West Holt JV 114

13 Cody Mayfield Burwell JV 116

14 Cameron Jordan Valentine JV 116

15 Tate Stauffer O'Neill JV 117

16 Channing Ogden West Holt JV 2 120

17 Brady Sidak O'Neill JV 121

18 Deven Konicek Burwell JV 122

19 Ben Butcher Valentine JV 2 124

20 Hayden Larabee Valentine JV 129

21 Brody Deseive West Holt JV 2 130

22 Brayden Grubham Valentine JV 130

23 Eddie Burival O'Neill JV 2 136

24 Brandt Murphy Ainsworth JV 141

25 Preston Moschenross Sand. Thed. JV 141

26 Jace Haskell Ainsworth JV 145

27 Courtney Swisher Sand. Thed. JV 150

28 Cole Bodeman Ainsworth JV 154

29 Levi Goshorn Ainsworth JV 158

30 Kaleb Kaczor Boyd County JV 170

