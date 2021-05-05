2021 Ainsworth Boys Golf Invitational - May, 3 2021
1 Riley Dinslage O'Neill 85 1 O'Neill 364
2 Brett Downing Sandhills Thedford 86
3 Cameron Adkisson West Holt 88
4 Peyton Mathews O'Neill 88
5 Barak Birch Burwell 89
6 Ryan O'Kief Valentine 89
7 Dillon Critel Burwell 90
8 Cash Reynolds Ainsworth 92
9 Parker Heiss O'Neill 93
10 Jaxson Cadwallader West Holt 96
11 Chris Williams Valentine 97
12 Karter Otte O'Neill 98
13 Gus Elliott Burwell 98
14 Tim Atkinson Boyd County 99
15 Quade Hunt Burwell 99
16 Mason Mitchell West Holt 100
17 Derris Hansen Boyd County 102
18 Kane Fowler Valentine 103
19 Ethan Fernau Ainsworth 103
20 Tommy Kaczor O'Neill 105
21 Airyan Goochey Ainsworth 106
22 Weston Mathis West Holt 108
23 Brysen Limbach Valentine 109
24 Luke Olson West Holt 110
25 Jackson Ravenscroft Valentine 110
26 Landon Nilson Ainsworth 111
27 Tommy Klemesrud North Central 111
28 Zander Kluckman Boyd County 115
29 Aiden Tiefenthaler North Central 129
30 Leah Jockens Boyd County 134
31 Landon Holloway Ainsworth 140
2021 Ainsworth JV Boys Golf Invitational - May 3, 2021
1 Jake Elliott Burwell JV 95
2 James Loutzenhiser O'Neill JV 97
3 Nathaniel Ketteler West Holt JV 99
4 Jace Ostrom Burwell JV 101
5 Bryce Steinkraus West Holt JV 104
6 James Krotter O'Neill JV 106
7 Sean Springer Valentine JV 108
8 Coby Higgins Valentine JV 108
9 Jackson Butterfield West Holt JV 109
10 Nolan Hoffman West Holt JV 110
11 Brady Brown O'Neill JV 110
12 Grant Mlinar West Holt JV 114
13 Cody Mayfield Burwell JV 116
14 Cameron Jordan Valentine JV 116
15 Tate Stauffer O'Neill JV 117
16 Channing Ogden West Holt JV 2 120
17 Brady Sidak O'Neill JV 121
18 Deven Konicek Burwell JV 122
19 Ben Butcher Valentine JV 2 124
20 Hayden Larabee Valentine JV 129
21 Brody Deseive West Holt JV 2 130
22 Brayden Grubham Valentine JV 130
23 Eddie Burival O'Neill JV 2 136
24 Brandt Murphy Ainsworth JV 141
25 Preston Moschenross Sand. Thed. JV 141
26 Jace Haskell Ainsworth JV 145
27 Courtney Swisher Sand. Thed. JV 150
28 Cole Bodeman Ainsworth JV 154
29 Levi Goshorn Ainsworth JV 158
30 Kaleb Kaczor Boyd County JV 170
