Pictured above left to right is father Tim Downing, Brett Downing, and mother Bonnie Downing at Brett Downing’s signing with Central Community for golf. In comments given to the Chief S-T Coach Mick Hartwig stated Brett will be a good edition to CCC’s golf program. “Brett checks all of the boxes when it comes to golf,” Hartwig said. “He is very competitive, mentally tough, makes good decisions on the golf course, is patient on the course and he has a great work ethic! He has improved every year (he played in every varsity meet since 9th grade) and he expects to play well every time he tees it up. I believe Brett will continue to improve and see his golf game grow/develop a lot more in college because he will be able to practice and play daily, which can be difficult to do since he lives 35 miles from the golf course.” Congratulations Brett on your signing with CCC!
*Check this out on page B8 of the March 18 Custer County Chief
