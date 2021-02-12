Emma Schall of Broken Bow signed her letter of intent on Feb. 12 to continue her volleyball career at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Schall is a four-year member of the Broken Bow volleyball team and had her first crack at starting this last season.
She led the team with 79 blocks which were over 25 more than anybody else on the team. Her 175 kills made her one of three players on this year's squad to finish in triple digits in terms of kills.
Morningside, which is an NAIA school that competes in the GPAC, ended the 2020 campaign with a record of 10-11.
For more information on this signing with photos and quotes from Emma Schall check out the Feb. 12 Custer County Chief.
