On Wednesday, March 25 Emamalee Bartak of Anselmo-Meran Public Schools signed her letter of intent to throw at the University of Midland next year. So far this season in the Coyotes only track meet at the UNK Invite, Bartak earned an eighth-place finish in both the Discus with a throw of 96-00 and Shot Put with a toss of 29-08 for the Coyotes. For more information on this signing check out the April 1 Custer County Chief Newspaper.
Emmalee Bartak signs to throw at Midland University
- Alex G. Eller
-
- Updated
Alex G. Eller
