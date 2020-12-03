Check out the Fall Sports Wrapup in the Dec. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Sports writer Alex Eller has provided a complete wrapup for volleyball, football, cross country and golf with season stats, photos and reviews.
Here are the 29 teams covered:
- Anselmo-Merna football
- Anselmo-Merna volleyball
- Arcadia-Loup City volleyball
- Arcadia-Loup City football
- Arcadia-Loup City golf
- Arcadia-Loup City cross country
- Ansley-Litchfield volleyball
- Ansley-Litchfield football
- Ansley-Litchfield cross country
- Broken Bow golf
- Broken Bow football
- Broken Bow cross country
- Broken Bow volleyball
- Mullen cross country
- Mullen football
- Mullen girls golf
- Mullen volleyball
- S-E-M volleyball
- S-E-M football
- S-E-M cross country
- Sandhills-Thedford volleyball
- Sandhills-Thedford football
- Sandhills-Thedford golf
- South Loup cross country
- South Loup football
- South Loup volleyball
- Twin Loup cross country
- Twin Loup football
- Twin Loup volleyball
Get your copy now with the Dec. 3 issue of the Custer County Chief or stop by the Chief office. Supplies are limited.
