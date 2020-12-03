Fall sports wrapup Dec 3 2020

Check out the Fall Sports Wrapup in the Dec. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Sports writer Alex Eller has provided a complete wrapup for volleyball, football, cross country and golf with season stats, photos and reviews.

Here are the 29 teams covered:

  • Anselmo-Merna football
  • Anselmo-Merna volleyball
  • Arcadia-Loup City volleyball
  • Arcadia-Loup City football
  • Arcadia-Loup City golf
  • Arcadia-Loup City cross country
  • Ansley-Litchfield volleyball
  • Ansley-Litchfield football
  • Ansley-Litchfield cross country
  • Broken Bow golf
  • Broken Bow football
  • Broken Bow cross country
  • Broken Bow volleyball
  • Mullen cross country
  • Mullen football
  • Mullen girls golf
  • Mullen volleyball
  • S-E-M volleyball
  • S-E-M football
  • S-E-M cross country
  • Sandhills-Thedford volleyball
  • Sandhills-Thedford football
  • Sandhills-Thedford golf
  • South Loup cross country
  • South Loup football
  • South Loup volleyball
  • Twin Loup cross country
  • Twin Loup football
  • Twin Loup volleyball

Get your copy now with the Dec. 3 issue of the Custer County Chief or stop by the Chief office. Supplies are limited.

Recommended for you