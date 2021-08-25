BB vs St. Paul

After two full months of no high school sports, they will make their triumphant return to the Custer County Area on August 26. Broken Bow will begin their fall sports season with a home volleyball game vs Hershey and the girls golf team will be at the Kearney Catholic Invite on Thursday. Friday Broken Bow takes on Ogallala at home and the cross country team travels to North Platte on Saturday.

Thursday, August 26

VB- Arcadia-Loup City vs Wood River- Arcadia

CC- A-LC @ St. Paul Invite

Girls Golf- A-LC and BB Girls Golf @ Kearney Catholic Invite

CC- South Loup, S-E-M, Twin Loup, Ansley-Litchfield, Sandhills-Thedford @ Burwell Invite

VB- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller @ Gibbon

CC- Mullen @ Scottsbluff Invite

VB- Twin Loup @ Stuart

VB- Ansley-Litchfield home triangular (Ansley)

Girls Golf- Mullen @ Ainsworth Invite

Friday, August 27

FB- Arcadia-Loup City @ Elm Creek

FB- South Loup vs Medicine Valley

FB- Broken Bow vs Ogallala

FB- Mullen vs Sandhills-Thedford- Mullen

VB- Mullen vs Sandhills-Thedford- Mullen

FB- Twin Loup @ North Central

FB- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs Arthur County

FB- Ansley-Litchfield vs Anselmo-Merna- Ansley

Saturday, August 28

VB- South Loup vs Clarkson-Leigh- Heartland Event Center

VB- Broken Bow vs Malcolm- Heartland Event Center

CC- Broken Bow @ North Platte Invite

VB- Anselmo-Merna @ Overton Tournament

