After two full months of no high school sports, they will make their triumphant return to the Custer County Area on August 26. Broken Bow will begin their fall sports season with a home volleyball game vs Hershey and the girls golf team will be at the Kearney Catholic Invite on Thursday. Friday Broken Bow takes on Ogallala at home and the cross country team travels to North Platte on Saturday.
Thursday, August 26
VB- Arcadia-Loup City vs Wood River- Arcadia
CC- A-LC @ St. Paul Invite
Girls Golf- A-LC and BB Girls Golf @ Kearney Catholic Invite
CC- South Loup, S-E-M, Twin Loup, Ansley-Litchfield, Sandhills-Thedford @ Burwell Invite
VB- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller @ Gibbon
CC- Mullen @ Scottsbluff Invite
VB- Twin Loup @ Stuart
VB- Ansley-Litchfield home triangular (Ansley)
Girls Golf- Mullen @ Ainsworth Invite
Friday, August 27
FB- Arcadia-Loup City @ Elm Creek
FB- South Loup vs Medicine Valley
FB- Broken Bow vs Ogallala
FB- Mullen vs Sandhills-Thedford- Mullen
VB- Mullen vs Sandhills-Thedford- Mullen
FB- Twin Loup @ North Central
FB- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs Arthur County
FB- Ansley-Litchfield vs Anselmo-Merna- Ansley
Saturday, August 28
VB- South Loup vs Clarkson-Leigh- Heartland Event Center
VB- Broken Bow vs Malcolm- Heartland Event Center
CC- Broken Bow @ North Platte Invite
VB- Anselmo-Merna @ Overton Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.