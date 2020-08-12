August 10 marked the first day of fall practice for thousands of kids across the state of Nebraska. In most years, high schoolers took this day for granted, but this year kids were ready to get back and work hard.
Broken Bow cross country coach Jason Daffer stated that he has seen a change in the work ethic of his kids this year. After missing out on spring sports the runners have been looking forward to the meets ahead.
“I think the situation we’re in has really helped the kids focus in and train harder in the summer,” Daffer said. “I don't think they take their sport season for granted anymore. Last spring they realized how lucky they are to compete.”
The athletes hard work has paid off as Daffer believes they are in better shape at this point than he has seen his teams in years past.
“Our kids are further along at this point than they have in the last couple years,” Daffer said. “Both in the weight room and putting in the miles. I am excited to see where the season can go.”
The girl’s volleyball team is excited to be back in action after a long break from high school sports as well. They have many goals for this season, some of which include winning the Southwest Conference again and returning to the state tournament where they finished fourth in 2019.
“The goals for this year’s team are like any other year, we set high goals and obtain a high standard,” volleyball coach Skylar Morris said. “We want to take last year's success and build off of it and use all of that experience to help us succeed this year. Some of our main goals are to defend our SWC Title, compete against high-quality teams in Class C1, and to return to the State tournament in November.”
After not participating in club volleyball and track this spring, Morris is very excited about the progress her team has made over the summer. They have worked hard to get themselves in good shape heading into the fall.
“This summer was huge after losing our club season and their track season,” Morris said. “Being able to get the girls into the weight room and to attend summer volleyball was huge with improving some of those offseason regressions. Just watching the improvements and the turn arounds from the first week of summer to the last week of summer has been exciting to see.”
Fresh off of last year’s fifth-place finish at state, the girl’s golf team is excited for this year with all their starters returning.
For girls golf coach Kelly Cooksley his simple goals for the girls. He just wants the girls to keep improving and be competitive.
“I just want to make sure we are competitive at every meet,” Cooksley said. “In golf you are not always going to play your best, but if you can get four consistent scores that’s kinda what we’re looking at.”
In terms of having a fall sports season, Cooksley is very confident they will play.
“A lot of our girls in the summer play the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour and they didn’t have any hiccups,” Cooksley said. “I am fully anticipating we will be in the same boat.”
Broken Bow football will look a little bit different this year with a new coach in Carlie Wells.
He believes the team is starting to jell together well. It is still a learning process though, as they try to figure out the strengths and weaknesses with this year’s team.
“I think we have a lot of good players, we are just now finding out about each other's strengths and weaknesses,” Wells said. “As we move forward we will begin to find out what we can do well. I really believe our offensive line can be a strength for the team.”
With the first day of fall practice in the books, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season transpires. No matter what happens, you know the kids will not take for granted any game with really any of there competitions being there last.
