It was a very busy night of football in D1 and D2 for Custer County area teams. Arcadia-Loup City and Sandhills-Thedford both took care of business in their respective games, while Ansley-Litchfield snuck out a win over Riverside. Both Mullen and Anselmo-Merna came into the D1 and D2 playoffs as lower seeds and as a result were given a tough opponent to face. Both teams fought hard and came up short. Now the playoff bracket will be realigned based on power points and teams will begin playing on Friday rather than Thursday. For full stories on the area teams playoff games check out the Oct.29 Edition of the Chief.
D1 First Round
No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City 70, No.8 Amherst 23
No.2 Dundy County Stratton 58, No.2 Anselmo-Merna 18
D2 First Round
No.2 Sandhills-Thedford 68, No.15 Axtell 22
No.7 Riverside 12, No.10 Ansley-Litchfiled 34
No.6 Pleasanton 46, No.11 Mullen 24
