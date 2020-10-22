Hayden Griffith

Hayden Griffith of Arcadia-Loup City sacks Amherst quarterback during the first half of their rout of the Broncos on Oct.22.

It was a very busy night of football in D1 and D2 for Custer County area teams. Arcadia-Loup City and Sandhills-Thedford both took care of business in their respective games, while Ansley-Litchfield snuck out a win over Riverside. Both Mullen and Anselmo-Merna came into the D1 and D2 playoffs as lower seeds and as a result were given a tough opponent to face. Both teams fought hard and came up short. Now the playoff bracket will be realigned based on power points and teams will begin playing on Friday rather than Thursday. For full stories on the area teams playoff games check out the Oct.29 Edition of the Chief.

D1 First Round

No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City 70, No.8 Amherst 23

No.2 Dundy County Stratton 58, No.2 Anselmo-Merna 18

D2 First Round

No.2 Sandhills-Thedford 68, No.15 Axtell 22

No.7 Riverside 12, No.10 Ansley-Litchfiled 34

No.6 Pleasanton 46, No.11 Mullen 24

Recommended for you