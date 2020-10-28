Anselmo-Merna, Broken Bow, South Loup, and Mullen all punched their tickets to a Halloween district final game by winning their respective sub district finals on Oct.27. The Coyotes won the D1-10 sub district, Broken Bow C1-10, South Loup C2-11, and Mullen D2-10.
The D1-10 tournament was played at Ansley high school. Anselmo-Merna got to the final by beating Maxwell 3-0 and Ansley-Litchfield swept Sandhills Valley 3-0.
In the beginning, the match went back and forth between the Coyotes and Spartans and after a block at the net by A-L’s Carli Bailey, it was tied at 6-6.
A-M was able to get on a run thanks to a kill in the middle by Jaide Chandler. That was followed up by a kill by Hadlee Safranek on the left side to make it 16-14.
The Coyotes would win eight of the next twelve points to move to the doorstep of winning the first set.
The sophomore Shaylyn Safranek helped get A-M over the hump with a kill down the line from the right side to propel the Coyotes 25-18.
In set two, A-M was able to dominate from the start jumping out to a five-point lead after two kills in a row by Chandler. A kill later by senior Claire Cooksley put the Coyotes up 10-5.
Trailing 24-16, the Spartans did not give up and tried desperately to make a comeback to win set two. Katherine Paitz picked up an ace and Kaylee Rohde earned a kill in the middle to make it 24-22.
Shaylyn Safranek once again came through for the Coyotes in the clutch and picked up a big kill to give A-M a 25-22 set win and 2-0 match lead.
The most competitive set between the two area rivals came in the finale. It was tied at 7-7 after a block at the net by Bailey for A-L.
As much as the Spartans would have liked to run away with the set, the Coyotes refused to let that happen. Chandler earned a block in the middle to put A-M in front 15-14.
Late in the match, it was the senior Cooksley picking up a kill to get the Coyotes within a point of winning the match. Coming up with the game point was Shaylyn Safranek for the third straight time as A-M won the set 25-23 and the match 3-0.
“I just felt like our kids came ready to play,” A-M head coach Katie Hoblyn said. “We played with a lot of composure and we didn’t let the minor things get to us.”
With the victory, the Coyotes are one win away from making the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“This is awesome for our school because we haven’t been to a district final in a really long time,” Hobelyn said. “Just being able to accomplish that feat is good for our kids and good for our school.”
In the C1-10 sub-district final at Broken Bow, the C1 No.6 Indians were able to take care of O’Neill after losing set one 21-25. They won the next three sets 25-14, 25-18, and 25-12.
Kya Scott had a match-high 21 kills and 19 digs and Emma Schall had six kills and three blocked shots.
South Loup captured the C2-11 title by defeating Hi-Line in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, and 25-14. This will be the fourth straight appearance for the Bobcats in a district final.
Custer County Chief All-Area team member Jadeyn Bubak led the team with 14 kills and Calyn Laible had 10 kills.
D2 No.9 Mullen beat Arthur County for the second time this season in the D2-10 sub-district final at Mullen 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, and 25-12. One more win will get the Broncos back to the state tournament for the third time in four years.
Despite losing to D2 No.2 CWC in the D2-6 sub district final 25-9, 25-19, and 25-9, Twin Loup will make the district finals in Class D2. They are twelfth in the power points and will get in due to higher power point teams winning their sub-districts.
The location of these schools’ district finals is yet to be determined. All the games will be played on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Check out the Nov.5 edition of the Custer County Chief for stories on all the teams who made it to a district final from the area.
