The Broken Bow Indians had five players earn Southwest All-Conference team honors in 2020. They were Kailyn and Kya Scott earning first-team honors, Kali Staples and Emma Schall second-team honors, and libero Cami Schweitzer received honorable mention. For more information  check out the Nov. 19 edition of the Custer County Chief.

First Team

Kailyn Scott11Broken BowS
Jenna Curtis12OgallalaOH
Kya Scott11Broken BowOH
Aubrey O'Hare9GothenburgS/MB
Gabby Caskey11OgallalaOH
Jillian Kelly11OgallalaL
Clara Evert9GothenburgOH

Second Team

Jaiden Davis12GothenburgL
Kali Staples12Broken BowOH
Peyton Doucet11McCookL
Bailey Rogers10MindenL
Milan Coggins12OgallalaRS
Maylee Kamery11MindenOH
Emma Schall12Broken BowMB
Marlee Ervin9OgallalaS

Honorable Mention

Haley Hesse12ValentineMH
Sami Phillips12ValentineOH
Kaitlyn Nelson11AinsworthMB
Madelyn Goochey11AinsworthOH
Tessa Krolikowski11ValentineS
Brittney Aitken12CozadOH
Summer Richardson11AinsworthS
Katrina Beel12AinsworthL
Cami Schweitzer12Broken BowL

Recommended for you