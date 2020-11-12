The Broken Bow Indians had five players earn Southwest All-Conference team honors in 2020. They were Kailyn and Kya Scott earning first-team honors, Kali Staples and Emma Schall second-team honors, and libero Cami Schweitzer received honorable mention. For more information check out the Nov. 19 edition of the Custer County Chief.
|Kailyn Scott
|11
|Broken Bow
|S
|Jenna Curtis
|12
|Ogallala
|OH
|Kya Scott
|11
|Broken Bow
|OH
|Aubrey O'Hare
|9
|Gothenburg
|S/MB
|Gabby Caskey
|11
|Ogallala
|OH
|Jillian Kelly
|11
|Ogallala
|L
|Clara Evert
|9
|Gothenburg
|OH
|Jaiden Davis
|12
|Gothenburg
|L
|Kali Staples
|12
|Broken Bow
|OH
|Peyton Doucet
|11
|McCook
|L
|Bailey Rogers
|10
|Minden
|L
|Milan Coggins
|12
|Ogallala
|RS
|Maylee Kamery
|11
|Minden
|OH
|Emma Schall
|12
|Broken Bow
|MB
|Marlee Ervin
|9
|Ogallala
|S
|Haley Hesse
|12
|Valentine
|MH
|Sami Phillips
|12
|Valentine
|OH
|Kaitlyn Nelson
|11
|Ainsworth
|MB
|Madelyn Goochey
|11
|Ainsworth
|OH
|Tessa Krolikowski
|11
|Valentine
|S
|Brittney Aitken
|12
|Cozad
|OH
|Summer Richardson
|11
|Ainsworth
|S
|Katrina Beel
|12
|Ainsworth
|L
|Cami Schweitzer
|12
|Broken Bow
|L
