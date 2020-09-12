After a monstrous first half that put S-E-M up 53-37, it was the Mustang defense that had to show up to play at home to come out victorious over D6 No.7 Spalding Academy. Show up did they ever.
After a big pass from Jacob Diessner to Klayton Kleffner set the Irish up in first and goal to go trailing by four. They were turned back four different times. The last time being from the inch line by S-E-M.
After the turnover, the Mustangs rode the legs of Carson Rohde the rest of the way to secure the 66-62 win.
For a full story on the Mustangs huge win check out this week's edition of the Custer County Chief.
Other Area Scores:
Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14
Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Spalding Academy 62
Anselmo-Merna 34, South Loup 12
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Axtell 8
Gothenburg 7, Broken Bow 6
Mullen 47, Maywood-Hays Center 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.