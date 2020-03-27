Debora Crippa from Italy was an exchange student in Broken Bow, Neb. for the 2017-2018. In this week's Custer County Chief (March 26, 2020), Sports Editor Tim Conover visits with Crippa about the current health crisis in Italy with COVID-19/coronavirus. Check your your copy of the Chief for the story or pick on up at local newsstands.
