The Fort Kearney Conference team for volleyball was announced this week. Their two area athletes who made the team this season. They were Mikah O'Neill of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield. As a freshman this year O'Neill was a second-team member and Bailey was a third team member. Here is a complete list of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd team members. Check out the Nov. 19 edition of the Chief for more information on this.

Fort Kearney Conference Volleyball All-Conference Team 2020

1st TEAM

Katy Linder Pleasanton Sr

Haley Fleischman Overton Sr

Natialie Siegel  Pleasanton Sr

Rachel Ecklund  Overton Sr

Isabelle Paitz  Pleasanton Sr

Jaelyn Potts  Amherst Sr

Ashley Brown Elm Creek Sr

2nd TEAM

Chelsea Fisher  Pleasanton  Jr

Mikah O’Neil  SEM  Fr

Tenley Hadwiger  Amherst Jr

Kaci Pierce  Pleasanton Sr

Lexie Eckhoff  Axtell So

Maci McCarter  Elm Creek Sr

Alivia Knoerzer  Hi-Line  Sr

3rd TEAM

Anna Brennan Overotn Sr

Samantha Schemper Loomis Sr

Carli Bailey Ansley-Litchfield Jr

Regan Weisdorfer Pleasanton Jr

Kenzie Scheele Overton Jr

Natalie Billington Wilcox-Hildreth Sr

Hannah Stewart Loomis jr

