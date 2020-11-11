The Fort Kearney Conference team for volleyball was announced this week. Their two area athletes who made the team this season. They were Mikah O'Neill of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield. As a freshman this year O'Neill was a second-team member and Bailey was a third team member. Here is a complete list of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd team members. Check out the Nov. 19 edition of the Chief for more information on this.
Fort Kearney Conference Volleyball All-Conference Team 2020
1st TEAM
Katy Linder Pleasanton Sr
Haley Fleischman Overton Sr
Natialie Siegel Pleasanton Sr
Rachel Ecklund Overton Sr
Isabelle Paitz Pleasanton Sr
Jaelyn Potts Amherst Sr
Ashley Brown Elm Creek Sr
2nd TEAM
Chelsea Fisher Pleasanton Jr
Mikah O’Neil SEM Fr
Tenley Hadwiger Amherst Jr
Kaci Pierce Pleasanton Sr
Lexie Eckhoff Axtell So
Maci McCarter Elm Creek Sr
Alivia Knoerzer Hi-Line Sr
3rd TEAM
Anna Brennan Overotn Sr
Samantha Schemper Loomis Sr
Carli Bailey Ansley-Litchfield Jr
Regan Weisdorfer Pleasanton Jr
Kenzie Scheele Overton Jr
Natalie Billington Wilcox-Hildreth Sr
Hannah Stewart Loomis jr
