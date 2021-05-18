Area golf teams packed up their clubs and hit the greens on May 17 to compete in their district golf competitions across the state. The top ten individuals in classes A, B, C, and D made it to state, as well as the top three teams in each district.
Blake Denson of Broken Bow became a first-time qualifier for the state golf tournament at the B-4 Meet at Hillside Golf Course in Sidney. The senior earned an automatic qualification for state with an eighth-place finish with a score of 79.
The next closest to qualifying for state for Broken Bow was Zach Gaffney. He finished four strokes out of a medal by carding an 83.
Nathan Reynolds started the district meet off with a tough first eight holes, shooting a 50. He rebounded on the back nine with a 42 and ended with a respectable score of 92.
Taking the fourth slot in the in the Indian lineup was Carsten Fox. He shot a 50 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine for a final tally of 95.
Just finishing under 100 for the tournament was Austin Harvey with a score of 99.
As a team, the Indians took ninth place with a score of 349. Alliance who shot a 331, McCook with a 326, and Ogallala who carded a 324 were the top three teams that qualified for the Class B State Tournament from the meet.
At the D-5 District Meet hosted by Hitchcock County at Heritage Hills, Brendon Walker of Mullen played his best round of golf of the season shooting a 74 to take first. Currently, that is the lowest score recorded across all the Class D Districts.
Punching their tickets to state at the D-4 District Meet at Hi-Line Country Club were Colbi Smith of South Loup and Brett Downing of Sandhills-Thedford.
Both golfers were very close to not making the cut for the state meet, but in the end, we’re able to rally and pull out a state berth. Smith finished in eighth place with an 85 and Downing tied for 10th with a score of 86.
Anselmo-Merna did not qualify anybody for state this year, but did have one golfer go under 100 with their score. That was Aaron Bartak who shot a 96 to finish 20th.
In the team standings, the Bobcats were sixth with a 412, and Anselmo-Merna took seventh by scoring a 436. The three state qualifying teams from the district were Elm Creek who shot a 348, Overton with a 347, and the district champs were North Platte St. Patrick’s who carded a 322.
As of the paper’s deadline on May 18, there are no updated results on how Arcadia-Loup City did in the C-4 District Meet at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island. Stay posted to the web and check next week’s paper for results on how the Rebels did.
Downing, Smith, and Walker will be competing in the Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte on May 25 and 26, while Denson will be competing at the Elks Country Club in Columbus in the Class B State Tournament on the same days.
Congratulations to all the golfers who qualified from the area on your hard work and dedication to the sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.