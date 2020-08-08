The Broken Bow Legion baseball team had four players selected to play in the Mid Nebraska West All-Star game this year. The players included Caden Holm, Blake Denson, Coy Johnson, and Clay Brandon. The game was played on August 5 in Ogallala. Congratulations on the honor and the hard work throughout the baseball season!
Four players selected to legion All Star game
Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
