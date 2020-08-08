Mid-Nebraska League West All-Star Players from Broken Bow

Members of Broken Bow Legion baseball who attended the Mid-Nebraska League West All-Star game. They are from left to right: Coach Holm, Caden Holm, Blake Denson, Coy Johnson, Clay Brandon, Coach Amond, Jeff Denson (League Coordinator), and Coach Evans. 

 Courtesy Photo

The Broken Bow Legion baseball team had four players selected to play in the Mid Nebraska West All-Star game this year. The players included Caden Holm, Blake Denson, Coy Johnson, and Clay Brandon. The game was played on August 5 in Ogallala. Congratulations on the honor and the hard work throughout the baseball season! 

