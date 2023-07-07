Join in with Family Fishing at Melham Lake this evening, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Melham Park Lake in Broken Bow. The event is 6-9 p.m. Look for the colorful Nebraska Game and Parks fishing trailer where there will be rods and reels to borrow, bait and certified instructors ready to help. The event is FREE. No experience is necessary. All participants 16 or older need a valid fishing permit to fish. The trailer has all of the current NGPC Fishing Guides, fishing forecast pamphlets and other literature available. Pick up a “Common Fishes of Nebraska” which lists more than 60 species of Nebraska fish!.
