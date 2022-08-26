Friday night lights BB football Oct 2019

Broken Bow vs. O'Neill, October, 2019

 Chief archive photo

This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the August 25, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

As the evenings start to cool off and school is back in session, it brings about one of my favorite times of the year – high school football season. Being the mom of three girls, my only disappointment was in not raising a football player. The closest I ever got to being a “football mom” was having a 6th grade boy tell me that our middle daughter was the best football player in the school during their daily recess games. I also got to claim my nephew who was the high school quarterback.

