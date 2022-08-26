This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the August 25, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As the evenings start to cool off and school is back in session, it brings about one of my favorite times of the year – high school football season. Being the mom of three girls, my only disappointment was in not raising a football player. The closest I ever got to being a “football mom” was having a 6th grade boy tell me that our middle daughter was the best football player in the school during their daily recess games. I also got to claim my nephew who was the high school quarterback.
To me there is nothing better than bundling up in layers and being on the sideline of a good football game, trying to catch that awesome, game-changing photograph; that catch in the end zone, the epic sack or the field goal from way too far out. That’s my idea of a fun Friday night. I can’t wait for the official season kickoff on Friday!!
Fall sports also means volleyball. I raised three very competitive volleyball players and I can’t help but think that if they were closer in age, they could have made an amazing team because one was a power hitter, one could dig anything in the back row and my baby has been the varsity setter for three years. Volleyball is fun and fast paced but not nearly as easy to photograph in my opinion. I still love a good competitive game with creative strategy and lots of kills.
Golf is also a fall sport for girls and it seems like a good time to golf – cool but not too cold that you can’t grip your clubs. I haven’t golfed since I helped run the summer recreation program when I was a freshman in college but I know these gals mean business and colleges are really looking for good golfers so there are plenty of scholarships available for these athletes.
Finally, cross country – a sport that I have such mixed emotions about. The first time I saw my eldest running in a meet and that pained look on her face, I couldn’t help but wonder what masochist invented this torture. I wanted to pick her up and carry her across the finish line and never let her go back. But maybe all of that drama is because I was a sprinter and nearly lost my cookies if I had to run more than a 400! I so admire the dedicated cross country athletes because they literally rack up the miles all summer and then tackle these grueling courses during the fall season. It’s not hard to capture plenty of raw emotions while photographing this sport.
As the fall sports season kicks off, we at the Chief want to thank all our coaches, athletic directors and mom photographers for helping us get amazing coverage of our student athletes because we just couldn’t do it without all of you. If you have photos, quotes, highlights, comments, or stats, we would love to have them to include in Chief Sports.
We want you to know that our goal is to include a photo of every senior athlete from all nine teams that we cover in every sport. That’s a lofty goal but one we really hope to achieve – just like we did for spring sports. Please email anything you’d like us to consider for inclusion to chiefsports@custercountychief.com.
If you have a college student who is continuing their athletic career, we will rely on you to get us pix, schedules and info for our Campus Corner section dedicated to college sports.
