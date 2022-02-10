According to information from the Broken Bow Bow Activities Department, Broken Bow High School will host the Girls basketball sub-district C1-10 tournament Feb. 14-17, 2022.
#1 Broken Bow (18-4) is scheduled to play Game 2 Tuesday, Feb 15 at 5:30 p.m to face the winner of Monday night's Game 1 of #4 Kearney Catholic (12-9) v. #5 Cozad (6-16) game
#3 Minden (17-5) faces #2 Gothenburg (15-6) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Game 3.
Game 4, the Championship game, will be a 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
