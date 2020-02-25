After the dust cleared from the girls subdistrict tournaments there were four local teams that advanced to the District Finals Feb. 28 with still a chance to make it to state March 5-7. Broken Bow is the #4 seed and plays #13 seed Adams central at Kearney Catholic in the C1-4 District Final. South Loup is the #9 seed and plays #8 seed BRLD at York Feb. 28 in the C2-8 District Final. Mullen is the #3 seed and plays #14 seed Leyton at Ogallala Feb. 28 in the D2-3 District Final. Anselmo-Merna is the #10 seed and plays #7 seed Sterling at Grand Island High School Feb. 28 in the D2-7 District Final.
Girls Subdistrict Basketball Photos
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
