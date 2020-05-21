“I believe we’ll actually have a season this fall,” Governor Ricketts said when asked about Husker football near the end of today’s coronavirus update press conference (Thursday, May 21, 2020). The governor did not talk about what that season might look like.
The governor was also asked what life has been like without baseball.
“It’s is tough,” the governor said with a smile. “If we can get a baseball season, that will be a huge morale boost, even if it’s limited.” Ricketts and other family members are part-owner of the Chicago Cubs.
With eased restrictions coming in June for 89 out of Nebraska’s 93 counties, the governor recognized Nebraskans have been careful and he continues to encourage social distancing and other guidelines. He recommended people wear masks at events when the new Directed Health Measures take effect in June.
“We are loosening restrictions one step at a time, to see if we can loosen them more,” the governor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.