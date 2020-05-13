At today’s coronavirus update press conference (Wednesday, May 13, 2020) in Lincoln, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked, in light of resuming baseball and softball with restrictions in June, if he is considering the opening of high school rodeo.
“Not at this time,” the governor answered.
The governor said the first priority is to preserve the stability of the health care system and not overwhelm hospitals and clinics with patients. ”We’re taking this one step at a time,” he added.
The governor was also asked about adult sports. “They are still being prohibited,” Ricketts said, saying that resuming adults sports will be considered down the road.
For now it’s baseball and softball only, the governor said and then emphasized, "In June.”
