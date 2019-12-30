There were four Holiday Tournaments that took place Dec. 27-28. Anselmo-Merna played in the Pleasanton Tournament; Ansley/Litchfield hosted their tournament; Arcadia/Loup City played in the Shelby Holiday Tournament and Broken Bow played in the Adams Central Tournament.
Following are the boys and girls basketball results from those tournaments.
Dec. 27
Boys
Anselmo-Merna-76, Cambridge-56
Ansely/Litchfield-65, Heartland Lutheran-40
Arcadia/Loup City-53, Clarkson/Leigh-63
Broken Bow-32, Adams Central-56
Girls
Anselmo-Merna-48, Cambridge-41
Ansely/Litchfield-35, Heartland Lutheran-29
Arcadia/Loup City-38, Clarkson/Leigh-43
Broken Bow-63, Boone Central/Newman Grove-39
Dec. 28
The Anselmo-Merna boys and girls did not play Pleasanton due to the weather.
Boys
Ansley/Litchfield-56, Central Valley-48
Arcadia/Loup City-76, Friend-35
Broken Bow-47, Boone Central/Newman Grove-51
Girls
Ansley/Litchfield-24, Central Valley-30
Arcadia/Loup City-46, Friend-15
Broken Bow-42, Bennington-59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.