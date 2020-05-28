On Friday, May 29 the City Council is holding a special telephonic meeting dealing with the consideration of license and management agreement for use of municipal property for youth baseball and softball this summer. They were originally supposed to meet on the issue on Tuesday, May 26 at the City Council Meeting in a closed session, but it never happened.
Being discussed in the meeting is the guidelines needing to be followed by the Broken Bow Baseball and Softball League to move foreword with their season. In order for practices to start on June 1 for the BBBSL, they need to sign and agree to the proposal outlined by the City.
For information on how you can call into the meeting on May 29 and to get information on the guidelines read the attached documents.
As of now practices are still set to start on June 1 for the BBBSL.
