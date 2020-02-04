The Broken Bow boys and girls basketball team hosted Lexington Tuesday night. In girls, the Lady Indians pulled out to a 24-6 lead and never looked back as the defeated Lexington 69-45. in boys, Broken Bow struggled against a good Lexington team and ended up losing 66-31. Broken Bow travels to Ogallala Saturday afternoon to play some stiff competition. For the Lady Indians it will be a rematch of the SWC Championship game this past Saturday where Broken Bow won 44-35.
